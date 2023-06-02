Live at the Marquee review: The Frames are ageing like fine wine 

The band of friends formed a bond with their audience during the first of their two nights Live at the Marquee on Cork's Marina
The Frames playing the first of their two Live at the Marquee 2023 gigs in Cork. Pictures: Ray Keogh/Jim Coughlan

Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 22:30
Joe Dermody

Great live rock bands like The Frames age like fine wine. You walk away with your ears ringing, your t-shirt wringing, a joyful fuzzy feeling in your gut that will last all through your dull comedown week, broken only by the intermittent aftershocks of magical memories of the night that was.

And such a night was this. What a band.

Will and Mary O'Sullivan, Douglas, at The Frames at Live at the Marquee in Cork.  Pictures: Ray Keogh/Jim Coughlan
There’s a reason why The Frames have outlived the solo success of Glen Hansard, their lead singer, winning an Oscar and Tony awards, and starring in endless sold-out tours as a solo performer of unique talent. The fact is that, to this day, The Frames deliver a show that is up there with the best live bands in the world.

They’re friends, and it shows. For instance, the bond between frontman Glen Hansard and violinist Colm Mac Con Iomaire doesn’t seem to have waned since the day they met busking in Grafton St in 1990. Same too the other members.

The Frames at Live at the Marquee on Friday night. Pictures: Ray Keogh/Jim Coughlan
And they all have a real bond with this adoring crowd. Adoring for a reason. Everything this band does is golden. It’s all music, little chat, but even that banter is inspired.

“It’s great to be back in the Marquee,” said Hansard. “It reminds me of our first Cork gig years ago in DeLacy House, and the couple in the front row, who were going at it full blown.

“They were co-joined. It was all a bit much for our young impressionable Dublin minds at the time. I sometimes wonder about them … and I hope they’re still together. Well, still together as a couple at least. I presume they’re not still co-joined like they were.”

Philip and Emily Wade with Martina and Ken Wade, all Glanmire, arriving for The Frames at Live at the Marquee in Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan 
Having great songs also certainly helps — ‘Lay Me Down’ (with a snippet of Johnny Cash’s ‘Ring Of Fire’), ‘Santa Maria’, ‘Barbara Cartland’, ‘Angel At My Table’, and ‘What Happens When The Heart Just Stops’, along with the monster hits ‘Fitzcarraldo’ and ‘Revelate’.

A blessed night. Blazing sun all day, the Gods eased off on the brimstone around 8pm, just in time. The venue was busy, but still comfortable.

This was the first of two nights for The Frames in the Marquee. A blessed night. If you have a ticket for night two, then you’re blessed too.

