My Therapist Ghosted Me review: Screams of adoration as Joanne and Vogue wow Cork

Taking our seats for the first Live at the Marquee show of 2023, the first thing that struck me was the aroma of false tan in the venue. Its distinctive scent pervaded the air as thousands of women descended on the Marquee on an astonishingly sunny Saturday, baring their legs and arms for likely their first public appearance this year.

One mention of false tan soon at the start of proceedings got one of the first big whoops of the night from the heaving crowd after Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally came on stage for the first Cork date of their hugely popular My Therapist Ghosted Me live podcast tour. The audience was on their feet and providing ear-splitting screams of joy the moment the podcasters appeared on stage, Vogue dressed in a relaxed-fit pink ensemble and Joanne sporting jeans and a pink tee.

As the screams of their fans calmed, Vogue sparked a fresh wave of hysteria when she reminded those assembled that her own tan range is headquartered nearby. “Cork is the home of Bare by Vogue,” she said. “They tried to put the head office in Dublin, I said no — we’re going to the real capital!” It will come as no surprise that even the slightest mention of Cork got a huge reaction from the local crowd, with one of the biggest responses coming when Joanne reminded us that her own mum is originally from Douglas and is proud of her Cork roots.

The party atmosphere at the Marquee began upon arrival at the venue, where there were long queues for the bar as the heat made itself known to attendees. This year the Marquee is fully cashless, with pints of beer, stout and cider on sale on site for €6.50, Guinness 0.0 for €5, spirits and wine for €8, cocktails and prosecco for €10 and bottles of water costing €3.

As mentioned, the sold-out crowd was overwhelmingly female with few men to be seen among the audience. “Every time we see a lad here we should take a shot,” one woman outside the venue told her friends as I walked past — it would have been a very sober night for them if they followed that rule. After our hosts quizzed the crowd, we soon learned, through collective screamed responses, that the audience was predominantly female, over 40, and mothers.

There was an air of sisterhood under the blue and yellow stripes on Saturday night as pals Joanne and Vogue touched upon topics like motherhood, turning 40, sex, and questionable moments from their respective careers. And their fans were delirious with excitement to share in the experience. Sisters, friends, mothers and daughters all came together to enjoy a wild night with the hit podcasters, who have been touring far and wide recently, including sold-out nights at the 3Arena in Dublin and a recent Dubai date on their schedule too.

The first two Cork dates for My Therapist Ghosted Me sold-out and limited tickets are available for the third and final night on Monday, May 29.