Lorraine Nash: 'Super stressful... what if no-one turns up?'

It's been quite a while in the making, but Kerry singer-songwriter Lorraine Nash is delighted to release her debut album at last.

“It was a long enough process, because I started this whole project during lockdown, and I started recording at home," says Nash of All That I Can Be.

"It was supposed to be an EP, and then I was like, 'oh, I have so much time, why don't I just do the album?'. That's what we did. I had all of my demos, and then when we could, I started working in the studio and polishing it off. So far, the response has been great. I had a couple of singles out last year, but the ball has really been rolling, so I'm happy with everything.”

That rolling momentum has taken the native of Lyreacrompane, north Kerry, into her first weekend of headlining gigs, playing Whelan’s in Dublin, and Cork’s Coughlan’s, after years of steady gigging in major support slots.

“Before anything was prepared, and before the rehearsals, I was like, 'oh my god, how am I gonna put all this together?'. Super stressful... I mean, obviously, the actual booking of the gigs and the liability, what if no one turns up? I think the hardest part is just booking that first gig of your own, moving from supporting other people, just showing up and doing your thing and going home, to taking on everything yourself.

“I think that was a step that I probably needed to take, and maybe, maybe I could have taken it sooner. But I'm happy that I'm doing it with my album.”

Nash’s hard work and reflection is apparent throughout the record, from opening track ‘Let Her Sing’, originally released in support of the Why Not Her? campaign for gender equality on daytime Irish radio playlists, to a reckoning with diverging paths in single ‘I’ll Go’.

“Just having the title of All That I Can Be, just allows me to... there isn't just one general message, it's not a heartbreak album or whatever. I think that title allowed me to do what I wanted with it, which is nice, because yeah, it is kind of a mixture. It's not like they hadn't been written, I didn't sit down and write it all together, a lot of those songs had been written before and I just really wanted to get them recorded.

“So I think it's really apt for that title, for what it is, I think it's just a showcase of, y'know, over a very long time, the songs that I've written that I'm super happy with that I wanted to develop and share with people.”

The album is a self-released effort, and that post-Covid question emerges again - after a prolonged period where the usual touchstones of promotion efforts, like gigs and other in-person appearances, were off the table, Nash discusses trying to negotiate that path, and the challenges and upsides of getting back out into the world as an independent Irish musician.

“When we were in lockdown, that's when I actually started working with the booking agents. During that, and then afterwards, I was able to do a lot of live streams and support slots. I wasn't booking shows for myself at that point, because it was, you know, the early stages of everything, but obviously, it was evident from playing these shows, just how hard it is to get people through the doors.

“Some of the live streams were fine, but I think you need people in a room, you need a bit of energy, or else it just feels just so draining. Thankfully, when things started opening up again, even like those kinds of controlled gigs where it would be in an outdoor space, it all sounds very strange, but that was my 'proper' introduction into gigging - but things are back to normal-ish now.”

Lorraine Nash’s debut album, All That I Can Be, is available now for streaming and download at https://lorrainenash.bandcamp.com