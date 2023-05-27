My Therapist Ghosted Me's Vogue Williams: 'We're fully-loaded for the Cork show'

It seems like a fair assumption to say that more than a few women in Ireland have listened to at least one episode of Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally’s My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast. However, one crucial person has not — Vogue’s mother, Sandra.

“I don’t listen to the podcast,” she tells me before her daughter quickly adds: “She’s not allowed to listen to it.”

With a cult following, My Therapist Ghosted Me constantly tops the podcast charts.

Just this week they secured an exclusive chat with Una Healy, where she addressed the ‘throuple’ rumours for the first time.

For those like Sandra who have yet to listen, it can be summed up as a hilarious and unfiltered conversation between two friends who are not afraid to poke fun at one another.

Vogue and her podcast co-host and close friend, comedian Joanne McNally, bring their My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast tour to Cork’s Live at the Marquee this weekend – and she can’t wait.

“God, I love Cork,” the Dubliner declares passionately. She goes on to tell me how much she adores the Cork accent: “It’s like they sing when they talk,” she says.

The mother of three is laid-back and effortlessly glamorous in a pair of blue ripped jeans and a casual jumper.

Sitting alongside her equally elegant mother, Sandra Wilson, who is in red and white stripes, Vogue looks at home within the walls of Brown Thomas Cork, eating blueberries as we chat in a room upstairs ahead of an event she is attending with her mum.

“We’re fully loaded for the Cork show,” Vogue continues. “Everyone is coming down for it. My manager wants to fly over for it. Everyone loves Cork. My business partner is from here, so I went to see him, and he took me all around Cork and I was like, ‘this is just so gorgeous’. It’s a really gorgeous city.”

HITTING THE ROAD

The My Therapist Ghosted Me tour will see Vogue and Joanne head to Cork, Dublin, London, Glasgow and more.

While McNally is well versed in touring after taking her own stand-up show worldwide, life on the road is new for Vogue. But so far, she loves it.

“It’s something I’ve never done before and that’s great fun,” she says.

Since appearing on RTÉ’s Fade Street back in 2010, Vogue’s success has continued to grow.

The former model has since taken part in the likes of Australia’s Dancing with the Stars; won Bear Grylls: Mission Survive and presented her own TV series.

“I always just wanted to be a presenter,” she says. “I’ve been in this career since I was 16, so 21 years, it’s a long time... it’s really nice that everything is kind of coming together now and we’re just super busy.”

As well as My Therapist Ghosted Me, the Howth native has a podcast with her husband, former Made In Chelsea star, Spencer Matthews, as well as a successful business, Bare by Vogue — not to mention three young children.

With so much on her plate, my burning question for the 37-year-old is how she manages to juggle it all. Her secret is not a clone, but something much more simple: organisation.

While the whole clan is hoping to come to Cork for the Marquee show, for this trip to the city, Vogue was able to bring along her eldest child, Theodore.

“I think it’s just about being organised and being able to join things together,” she explains.

“T [Theodore] was able to come with me this weekend and we’re going to Fota Island so he’s getting some one-on-one time with me and we’re going to have a nice time in Cork … and then I get to do my job as well.”

With so much excitement surrounding their stop-off in Cork, I ask if Sandra will be attending the Live at the Marquee show.

“She’s not allowed go to the show,” says Vogue. Why not?

“Have you listened to the podcast?,” she ask (as a 25-year-old Irish woman, of course I have).

“She probably says the most awful things,” Sandra teases, adding that she will aim to see at least one My Therapist Ghosted Me show (if she’s allowed).

Much like Vogue and Joanne, the mother-daughter duo is not afraid to have the ‘craic’ with one another and after one glance at the stylish pair sitting before me, it’s easy to see their similarities.

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

A former air hostess, Sandra is known for her fabulous style and has passed her love for fashion down to her daughter, Vogue.

“I love fashion. I [always] did,” says Sandra, who recently turned 70.

“I used to fly, and we’d go to New York, and we’d all go around all of the shops. Then you’d have to go back and go to sleep for a little while and I would think ‘I should have bought that’. I’d get up, go back out again.”

“She’s terrible for clothes,” says Vogue. “She’s worse than me.”

The start of Sandra’s love for fashion, which has led to an online following of her own, is difficult to pinpoint.

“I just always liked it. I like looking at colours,” she explains.

“[When] I was in Paris doing au pair, I remember saving up money and going down the Champs-Élysées to this shop to buy a pair of cream wide-legged trousers… I loved looking at the fashion in Paris as well and the States — that was a great place for shopping.”

As for her daughter, the TV personality has been picking out her own outfits since she was very young, and that interest “100%” came from the stylish Sandra.

“Remember when you started letting us dress ourselves?,” she asks her mum. “Amber never had any interest, my sister, so I used to do it and I loved it.”

“She still has no interest,” Sandra says of Amber. “I don’t think Amber ever buys clothes.” “Well, she goes through my wardrobe,” quips Vogue.

While her sister may not have as much interest, Vogue and Sandra are very similar and even have similar tastes when it comes to clothes. “I wish she would have kept loads of her old clothes because I love all of her stuff,” Vogue says of her mum.

“She’s just done a clear out so I’m looking forward to getting back to Howth and going through that before anybody else.”

The podcast tour has brought them mostly to London and Dublin so far, but Sandra asks her daughter if it will be different when she’s staying further away and in hotels, rather than at home. Organisation will play an important role in that, Vogue assures her.

JUGGLING IT ALL

Organisation is a skill that has been passed down from her mother.

“I love being organised,” Vogue continues, explaining that she is already planning on setting aside some time in the coming days to pack for a trip that isn’t for another month.

“It seems like a lot comes at one time, but I’ll have been doing something for a year and then it will come out a year later so the work would have already been done by the time it comes out,” says Vogue.

“I have loads of stuff going on in the background now, but no one will see any of it for another year. That’s just the way it works.”

Like the proud mother she is, Sandra credits her daughter for her ability to juggle it all: “Joanne says even the way you manage your time off is different to what she is doing, and she was impressed with you — that you were doing exercises and things,” she says to Vogue.

While she may be banned from My Therapist Ghosted Me, Sandra tells me she has been to one of Joanne’s shows.

This leads to a chat about the comedian’s stand-up show, The Prosecco Express which touches on themes such as relationships and sex, and — we all agree — is definitely not the type of show you would want your mother sitting beside you for.

“She was sitting beside me during Joanne’s show!” Vogue exclaims, referring to her mother. “There were a few moments where I was like, ‘oh God’.” “Half the things I didn’t understand,” says Sandra.

Will My Therapist Ghosted Me Live be similar, I ask.

“Yeah, it would be,” says Vogue.

“Smut, smut and more smut,” jokes Sandra.

“That’s the way we like it,” laughs Vogue.