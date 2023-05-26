Album Review: Interesting new direction for Arlo Parks on My Soft Machine 

Arlo Parks was a low-key winner of the 2021 Mercury Prize. Her quietly sublime debut, Collapsed In Sunbeams, was a record of grace and beauty. But it also shrank from the spotlight and was perhaps not designed to bear the weight of the acclaim directed at the young Londoner. This was an album best suited to quiet moments – a secret for her fans to share rather than something built for the big time.

Her second LP is completely different. Written in her adopted home of Los Angeles and partly inspired by those twin lodestars of maximalist Irish indie rock, My Bloody Valentine and Fontaines DC, it is full of vim yet preserves the vulnerability that is a vital part of her songwriting.

The big revelation is that Park’s unguarded voice goes together well with zinging feedback. That blend of indie intensity and confessional writing is most striking on the single Devotion, which surfs balmy lyrics and then combusts into lava-hot guitar. It’s beautiful but with a dangerous edge.

Parks is melancholic to her boots, and her songs brim with complicated emotions. Nonetheless, My Soft Machine finds her in an essentially upbeat state of mind – reflecting on her happy relationship with the American rapper Ashnikko.

Arlo Parks, My Soft Machine.

Ashnikko hovers in the background of My Soft Machine – a character standing just to the left of stage. On the ballad Impurities, Parks celebrates learning to love someone despite – or even because of – their flaws (“When you embrace all my impurities/And I feel clean again”). And on the trip-hop-flavoured Weightless, she talks about sticking with someone through difficult times (I don’t want to wait for you/ but I need you so I won’t go”).

The album’s title comes from the psychological thriller The Souvenir, where one character likens the body to a “soft machine”. There, the connotations there were creepy and unsettling. But Park’s new record is the opposite: it is often loud and catchy yet is powered at all times by Parks’ belief in the importance of honest emotional connection with her audience.