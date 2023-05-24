The Marquee, Musgrave Park and more... 25 summer gigs in Cork

JUNE

The Frames

June 2-3, Live at the Marquee

Glen Hansard and co return to Cork for two nights at a Leeside venue they're very familiar with. One of Ireland's best live acts, you can expect plenty of favourites from across the band's seven albums at the Marquee gigs.

Sello

Sello, Reggie, Jay Ronic, Owen Alfred and more

June 3, Cyprus Avenue

This June, A1 Event X Outsiders Ent has teamed up for a night of urban music, including performances from some of the country’s top hip-hop artists and DJs. The line-up includes Clondalkin rapper Sello, Owen Alfred, Kr, Oj.d and more.

Shane Johnson (Fish Go Deep) & Colm Motherway (Radio Otherway)

June 4, Connollys of Leap

Shane Johnson of Fish Go Deep and Colm Motherway of Radio Otherway come together for this special night in Connollys of Leap. Expect an evening of great house music from these Cork-based DJs.

Aitch

June 7, Live at the Marquee

British rapper Aitch plays a sold-out show at the Marquee. The 23-year-old, whose real name is Harrison James Armstrong, has had a successful few years after rising to fame in 2018 with the release of his song, Straight Rhymez. He has since had other hits such as Baby, Rain and Taste.

Olly Murs

June 9, Live at the Marquee

Olly Murs is back with the release of his first album in over four years, Marry Me. The singer collaborated with David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, who have written for the likes of K-pop band, BTS. Murs takes to the Marquee this June before heading to Belfast and across the pond.

Bell X1

June 10, Live at the Marquee

Paul Noonan, David Geraghty and Dominic Phillips have said they always get a great reception in Cork and we’re sure this night will be no different. With support from Soda Blonde, the gig will feature new music from their first album in over six years.

George Ezra

June 11, Musgrave Park

Following the success of his summer 2022 hit, the Green Green Grass singer stops off in Cork on his tour. The English singer released his third album Gold Rush Kid last year after his first two (Wanted On Voyage and Staying At Tamara’s) reached number one on the UK charts.

The 1975

June 13, Musgrave Park

The man of the moment, Matty Healy and The 1975 bring their tour to Musgrave. Now rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift, Healy is known for putting on a show. Expect a selection of their greatest hits as well as tracks from their latest album.

Paolo Nutini

June 14, Musgrave Park

Scottish singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini released his new #1 and fourth studio album Last Night in the Bittersweet in July 2022. Now, he takes to the stage in Cork before his sold-out dates in Dublin’s Malahide Castle and Belsonic, Belfast.

Mimi Webb.

Mimi Webb

June 16, Live at the Marquee

Pop singer Mimi Webb makes her Marquee debut. The 22-year-old has surpassed 750 million global streams with catchy pop songs that typically top the charts. Recent hits include Ghost of You and Red Flags.

Christy Moore

June 17, Live at the Marquee

Legendary Irish folk singer Christy Moore makes a welcome return to Cork. His latest album, released in 2021, was named Hot Press Folk Album of the Year. This will be a night of great entertainment and singsong.

The Waterboys

June 18, Live at the Marquee

Led by Scottish vocalist Mike Scott, the iconic band known for great live performances are back on Cork soil. Alongside Scott, the band features an established line-up with "Brother" Paul Brown, British drummer Ralph Salmins and bassman Aongus Ralston.

Yann Tiersen

June 18, Live at St Lukes

Musician and composer Yann Tiersen brings his tour to Live at St Lukes for what promises to be a very special performance. Known for his work on Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s 2001 French film Amelie, he has recomposed audio to create entirely new tracks.

Rod Stewart

20-21 June, Live at the Marquee

The legendary British singer last played the venue 14 years ago and we’ve no doubt he will be welcomed with open arms once again. Following the success of previous sold-out tours, his 2023 shows promise to deliver hit after hit.

Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra

June 23, Live at the Marquee

The next chapter of Greene’s collaboration with the Concert Orchestra brings visual and acoustic-electronic dance music that will have everyone in the Marquee moving. Special guests include Chris Kabs, Gemma Sugrue, Paul Reid and Jack O’Rourke.

Steve Garrigan and Kodaline.

Kodaline

June 23, Musgrave Park

After their Malahide Castle gig last summer, Kodaline will take to the stage at Cork’s Musgrave Park for a spectacular outdoor performance. The beloved quartet’s stripped-down album Our Roors Ryn Deep (released in October 2022) features a cross-section of the most treasured songs plus three covers.

One Day Festival

June 24, Live at the Marquee

Following last year’s sold-out event, Cork’s biggest festival returns this June. The lineup for this year includes Australian House DJ Sonny Fodera; Manchester production duo, Solardo; the 'Afraid to Feel' hitmakers, LF System as well as Jen Payne and Dave Treacy.

Florence + The Machine

June 26, Musgrave Park

Florence Welch will host one of two outdoor concerts in Cork this summer. Last May, Welch released her highly anticipated fifth studio album, Dance Fever. We can expect plenty of great tracks at this gig before the singer moves on to Dublin’s Malahide Castle.

The Prodigy

June 28, Musgrave Park

Electronic music pioneers Liam Howlett and Maxim will be joined once again by long-term live band members Rob Holliday and Leo Crabtree for this gig. It follows their sellout tour last summer, which was their first since bandmate Keith Flint passed away aged 49.

Westport and the Royal Albert Hall, London are in Jack Lukeman's sights.

JULY

Jack Lukeman

July 2, Debarras Clonakilty

The Kildare music legend returns to Debarras this summer. Known for his unique multi-octave voice, the critically acclaimed singer has toured with the likes of Sting, Imelda May and The Proclaimers. The iconic music venue has described him as “a singer-songwriter, performer, raconteur and a whole lot more besides”.

Hothouse Flowers

July 16, Connolly's of Leap

This Irish rock band is making a much-anticipated return to a venue they know well. They are known for their combination of traditional Irish music, soul and rock. Their first album People was a major success, reaching number one here and number two in the UK.

Kt Tunstall

July 18, Cyprus Avenue

The Grammy-nominated Scottish Musician burst onto the scene in 2004 with her multi-platinum debut, Eye to the Telescope. Hits included "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" and "Suddenly I See." Known for being a captivating performer, her newer work tracks her own personal evolution.

Robert Forster

July 26, Cyprus Avenue

The Brisbane-based singer-songwriter and author co-founded the acclaimed indie rock band, The Go-Betweens. The Aussie is currently on tour across the UK, Europe and Australia and will stop off in Cork on July 26.

AUGUST

Cian Ducrot

August 1, Cyprus Avenue

Following the release of his debut single in 2021, this Cork singer has been continuing to grow at a rapid pace. With over 4 million followers on TikTok and having supported megastar Ed Sheeran, Ducrot has upped his status from being ‘one to watch’.

Stiff Little Fingers and Very Special Guest: Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols)

August 17, Cyprus Avenue

Formed in 1977, Still Little Fingers continue to be more in demand than ever with many studio albums and tours under their belt since then. However, their new songs over the past ten years mark a new chapter and for this gig, they’re joined by Sex Pistols’ bass guitarist, Glen Matlock.