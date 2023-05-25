Michael Flatley announces a five-night run of Lord of the Dance for Cork venue

The 25th anniversary show  is sort of  homecoming for the dancer who has been a longterm resident of Co Cork
Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance comes to Cork this August for an anniversary show.

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 10:00
Maeve Lee

Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance is celebrating 25 years with five shows at Cork Opera House this August.

Kicking off August 9, the anniversary show will run for five nights at the Cork venue until August 13. Tickets are on sale on Friday, May 26.

The Cork show is a sort of homecoming for Flatley who has been a long-term resident of Castlehyde House, on the Blackwater near Fermoy. The former Riverdance star purchased the house and estate in 1999. The property had been up for sale for a period, but was removed from the market in recent years. 

For the 25th anniversary tour, Lord of the Dance promises to go to the "next level" with new staging, costumes and choreography. Organisers say  there will also be the addition of cutting-edge technology, special effects and remarkable lighting.

Flatley's ground-breaking choreography for Riverdance was followed by massive global success with hit shows Lord of the Dance

Flatley was catapulted to fame when Riverdance was performed during an interval break in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994. The ground-breaking choreography for Riverdance was followed by massive global success with the Lord of the Dance shows.

Since its premiere 25 years ago, Flatley’s has seen global success for the iconic show that combines high-energy Irish dancing, original music, storytelling and sensuality. Ahead of the 25th anniversary of Lord of the Dance, Chicago-born Flatley is busy preparing a celebration for his beloved creation.

The Irish dancing icon embarked on his final tour in 2016, performing on stage for the last time at Caesar’s Colosseum in Las Vegas. However, he has continued the show’s creator, producer, and choreographer.

Earlier this year the 64-year-old was diagnosed with "an aggressive form of cancer". In a statement at the time, it was revealed that he had undergone surgery.

Promoting the Irish dates Joe Gallagher, of Joe Gallagher Entertainments said: "It's one of the most exciting formats of a dance show Michael has made Irish dancing sexy, some might say too sexy but he has brought Irish dancing to the world.” 

  • Tickets for the Cork Opera House shows are on sale Friday, May 26, at 1pm, from the venue and online at www.corkoperahouse.ie

