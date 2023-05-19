Ryan Tubridy teases a Toy Show reunion for his final Late Late Show

An air of farewell hung over the second-last episode of The Late Late Show to have Ryan Tubridy at the helm, with the show mostly comprised of returning favourites as guests, a theme that will continue next week.

For his final show on May 26, Tubridy promises "a night of celebration and fun" as well as a Late Late Toy Show reunion before he has "one more for the road."

He revealed at the beginning of his penultimate show on Friday night that he had a say in inviting all the musical acts appearing, with Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill singing Baby Talk, and Frankie Gavin and De Dannan giving a toe-tapping performance too.

Podcast hosts (and sometimes-tipped Late Late hosts-in-waiting) Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams were back, though for the first time as a double-act on the Late Late, and they used their appearance on the host’s penultimate show to urge Tubridy to avoid live shows in future.

Tubridy, who is stepping back from the iconic chat show next week after two decades in "the glare of the limelight" and who also hosts a weekday morning show on RTÉ Radio One, spoke with the hosts of My Therapist Ghosted Me about a range of topics, from their friendship to pre-show ironing mishaps, before they encouraged Tubridy to experiment with pre-recorded and edited shows.

“We get a heavy edit. Ryan, in your next chapter you need to do something pre-recorded with an edit, you won’t know yourself,” McNally said. “All the live stuff you do, I don’t know how you’re alive with the stress of it.

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams host the popular My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast

“When you’re not doing a live show and [doing] a prerecord, you’ll be so relaxed.” Williams added: “I don’t know how you haven’t been cancelled. I would be cancelled 10 times over.”

“They have tried to cancel you, even with a pre-record,” McNally noted. On the topic of cancellations, Tubridy joked he hasn’t been cancelled “yet”. “But there’s still two shows to go,” he said.

Other guests on the show included Katie Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn, before impressionist Mario Rosenstock returned with his go-to fleet of voices, from Michael D Higgins to Joan Burton. He even gave Tubridy a crash course in mimicking the iconic Daniel O’Donnell.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin and musician Noel Gallagher rounded out the guest list, with Martin commenting on much of this week’s news and Gallagher reflecting on summer holidays in Ireland and his time on the road with U2.