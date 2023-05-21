Book Review: The Cassandra Complex is a quirky story told with humour 

This is a very clever book. Holly Smale’s The Cassandra Complex has a heroine, not necessarily likeable, who gets caught in timeslips. This character, Cassandra Penelope Dankworth, was pretty much cursed, if not from birth, then from her naming ceremony.

Cassandra, daughter of Priam and Hecuba of Troy, is known for foretelling the future but always being ignored. Penelope was condemned to weaving, and then unpicking, a tapestry whilst she waiting, for over a decade, for her errant husband, Ulysses, to return from his interesting and exciting voyage.

Not such great role models for a modern woman, then. And as for Dankworth, the name sounds, according to Cassandra, like a “killer’s basement”. Even from a basic analysis of the protagonist’s name, it is obvious that the book is going to be pretty witty. And it is.

The Cassandra Complex Holly Smale

One morning Will, her boyfriend of four months, breaks up with Cassie, citing that their association has “something… missing. I don’t know what it is. A connection? It’s just something I need from a relationship that isn’t quite… here.”

That same day Barry, her boss, fires her from his public relations company because he thinks that she fails incessantly on the relations section of the title. She has offended the CEO of their best client, SharkSkin, with her “weird shit” and he is moving his account to another firm.

None of her colleagues sympathise with her plight, they just seem anxious that she leaves without taking any of their stuff in her exit-cardboard-box. Even a dying rubber plant is reclaimed, when Cassie is buzzed out of reception for the final time.

As a neurodivergent author, new to her diagnosis of autism, Smale feels free to write, maybe as she has always wished to, for adults rather than children. Thoroughly doused in the Iliad and the Odyssey, Smale draws from her learning as an undergraduate student of English literature, and her postgraduate specialism in Shakespeare.

Smale opens the novel with Cassie’s light-hearted, philosophical, internal monologue which bemoans the inherent dishonesty of the beginning of a book. It is, she states, a lie and a line in the sand. She struggles to decide how to start, or end, her story but concludes that this rumination, or as she terms it, this ‘sort of shit’ is what gets her rejected from every book club, flat-share, job or relationship.

Holly Smale author Picture: David Myers Photography

The writing style is meta, the main character self-aware, self-denigrating, and self-mocking, as she navigates, alongside her putative reader, or confidant, the extraordinary chain, or chains, or loops, of events.

Language is used to amuse and amaze, with puns and assonance, alliteration and internal rhyme at every turn.

Cassie is caught in a groundhog day. Even worse, it is the one when she gets dumped, becomes unemployed, and loses her precious watch — a present from her dead parents. The precious piece was engraved with loving words from ‘Mum and Dad’: a quotation from Aeschylus, ‘Time, as it grows old, teaches all things’.

How far beyond this one repeated day can she move? Must she listen yet again to her shortcomings and feel once again the pain of rejection? Or can she stop it? Can she intervene to change things?

First, there is the problem of the jumpsuit to solve. Sometimes it is black and at others, navy blue. Is there some sort of chasm or crack through which she could slip and remain for a whole day in an unchanging outfit, just like everyone else? If so, can she manipulate everything and turn a miserable outcome into a happy ending?

It is a quirky story, written with intelligence and humour.