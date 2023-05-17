Cork folk trio Greenshine: tapping into American folk influences on their new album

"Life has been very busy for us, between family things, and various projects that we're involved in," says Mary Greene down the phone from her Cork home, the HQ of family folk trio Greenshine — also featuring guitarists and co-songwriters Noel Shine, and their daughter Ellie Shine.

New album New Moon on Friday was released late last month, and as you might expect, it's been a hectic time for the Leeside folk outfit.

"It was a long time getting off the line — not even so much the recording part of it, because we do all of our own recording here at home. I'm really delighted with the way it's being received — when you put out a collection of stuff, there's always a sense of relief when people start to like it, reviews start to come in. We're getting a lot of airplay — nationally on RTÉ, the regionals around the country have been absolutely brilliant, especially Elmarie Mawe on 96FM, just absolutely super to us."

It might come as a surprise to some that Greene credits the support they’ve received from radio as key to their ongoing success, at a time when audiences are still very much fragmenting and keeping the attention of casual listeners remains a serious challenge — but it’s played a central role in the band garnering and keeping wider attention, she says: “The thing about radio is, you have people from all over the country, and now all over the world tuned in. You're not just dealing with an Irish audience, you're not just dealing with people sitting in their kitchens, you're dealing with a worldwide audience. There's absolutely nothing like radio to get your name out. There isn't a gig that we don't do now, that at least two or three people, new people, will come up and they say, ‘oh, I heard that on Cathal Murray, or Fiachna Ó Braonáin’.”

The trio’s newest album sees them mine further into a rich seam of American musical traditions, from outlaw country to time-tested torch songs, in keeping with a long history of cultural exchange between Ireland and America’s folk landscapes.

The cover of 'New Moon On Friday', Greenshine's new long-player

Greene gets into the band’s own relationships with the oeuvre and the process of choosing tunes for the record: “I didn't start songwriting until quite late in life, I was nearly 30. By the time I wrote my first song, but when the ball started to roll, it really started to roll, and I just have such a backlog of material now, that we said, 'right, let's group our original Americana stuff together', and then into that mix, we put songs by some writers that we absolutely love, like Jimmy Webb, and Bruce Springsteen."

“We got our friend, David Murphy on to play pedal-steel, and dobro, and we got [Dáil housing protester] Martin Leahy in to play drums, and we've got a great friend of ours called Christy O'Connell, who lives in San Francisco now, but he's one of the best electric guitarists ever to come out of Cork, he did some very, very lovely licks on a couple of tracks. We got his daughter Hannah to sing, which is nice, because our two generations and his two generations met together on a recording, which was really sweet. It was great fun to make, absolutely great fun.”

While the album has been launched with a special gig last month at the city’s Corner House, this Friday night, May 19, sees the trio play a special gig at the White Horse in Ballincollig, with appearances from the aforementioned David Murphy, and singer-songwriter John Hayes.

“I cannot wait. We absolutely adore playing with David — we had him for the launch in the Corner House recently, and the craic was just amazing. He's not just a country player, he uses his instrument almost like an artist would use a paintbrush. You get washes of sound, unearthly sounds that come from his machines, and then you have the raw earthiness of the Dobro. It's just such a blast, that Nashville sounds that you've dreamed of, and here he is just sitting next to you on the stage."

“John Hayes is a great young songwriter, we've had him a couple of times to open for us over the years, he writes the most amazing songs. The White Horse is just such a beautiful venue, and it has such a beautiful ethos towards musicians, and towards music — the respect and the treatment that you get is just second to none.”