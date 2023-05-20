Radio Highlights: Rosaleen McDonagh explores racism and Traveller identity on Drama on One

SATURDAY

Nature File, LyricFM, 9.20am: Irish Examiner columnist, Anja Murray, looks at seakale and oyster plant, two of the flowering plants that have evolved to live on the shoreline, with a special life strategy for salty soils and drought.

DJ for a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: Returning junior DJ Elise wrecks the decks once more — if your young music fan or their class would like to become DJs for a Day, email junior@rte.ie.

SUNDAY

An Cúinne Dána, R na G, 6.30pm: Tristan Rosenstock presents interviews and recordings from the Irish-language Éigse na Bruiséile festival in Brussels, Belgium.

Fuil an Dóchais, R na G, 7pm: Róisín Sheehy presents this documentary on the menstrual cycle and women’s health. We’ll hear from several women who will talk about their own experiences, and how they have managed menstrual cramps and pain.

Drama on One, RTÉ 1, 8pm: I Am Not Your “Kn*cker” by Rosaleen McDonagh: in this eloquent monologue, the Traveller writer and advocate explores themes of racism, identity, disability, and marginalisation, channelling the literary activism of James Baldwin, and her own.

Ambient Orbit, LyricFM, 12am: This week’s episode of a showcase series on ambient music, field recording, and sound-art focuses on ornithologist and creator of Irish Wildlife Sounds, Seán Ronayne.

MONDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Darragh McKeon, author of Remembrance Sunday, speaks with the weeknight arts magazine.

TUESDAY

Marty in the Morning, LyricFM, 7pm: Wake up to the finest moustache in Irish media, as its bearer broadcasts live on excursion from Belfast.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: This week's dive into the Sessions archive: Dublin outfit Blue In Heaven in 1985 Fanning Session, post-rockers The Redneck Manifesto in 2010 Studio 8 action, and last year's Studio 8 session from Cork/Dublin alt-pop duo LEWWAB.

WEDNESDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Dave Hanratty rates FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger's new excursion for Netflix.

Ecolution, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: For episode 70, host Evie tries to make sense of money — why does our planet revolve around it, and what do we need to change to create a future in which we want to live?

An Braon Gaelach, R na G, 8pm: Musician Nicole Ní Dhubhshláine, a flute and concertina player, from An Ghráig in Corca Dhuibhne in the Kerry Gaeltacht, presents a selection of traditional music.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Hostess is the moniker of former Cap Pas Cap vocalist Gráinne Dee — she chats with Dan Hegarty about under-rated 2018 debut album A Simple Life.

Just Mustard's Katie Ball: Dundalk shoegazers are in live action on The Alternative; Thursday, 11pm, 2FM

THURSDAY

Kidcast, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Chats with young podcasters, YouTubers, DJs, actors and more — the kids can do it all. Last in the current series.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Live highlights from last March's Choice Prize ceremony, from Dundalk shoegaze iconoclasts Just Mustard, whose second LP Heart Under was in the running for Best Album.

FRIDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Laurence McKeown, writer, and director Paula McFetridge discuss Project Arts Centre's new play Green & Blue.

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: Live from the stage of the National Concert Hall for the closing concert of the National Symphony Orchestra's main season as Mihhail Gerts conducts works by Rachmaninov and Tubin.