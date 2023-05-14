Ireland’s record matched as Loreen becomes Sweden’s seventh Eurovision winner

Sweden's Loreen has become the first woman, and only the second person after Ireland’s Johnny Logan, to win the Eurovision Song Contest twice. Logan won the contest in 1980 and 1987 with What's Another Year and Hold Me Now.
Loreen, who previously triumphed in 2012 with Euphoria, narrowly beat Finland’s Kaarija after the public and jury votes were combined.
Her win means Sweden will host the Eurovision for the 50th anniversary of Abba’s 1974 win with Waterloo. Abba also won when the contest was staged in the UK.
She had performed her anthemic dance-pop song Tattoo for the international voting public, singing from an illuminated enclosed space on the stage.
Loreen returned to the stage after her win was announced and was handed the trophy by last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine.
“This is overwhelming. I’m so happy and I’m so thankful,” she told Graham Norton after receiving a total of 583 points to second-placed Finland’s 526.
Addressing the crowd, she said: “Thank you for this, this is for you.”
Sweden is also the second country to win the Eurovision seven times, matching the Irish record.