Ireland’s record matched as Loreen becomes Sweden’s seventh Eurovision winner

Loreen is the second person ever to win the Eurovision twice, after Johnny Logan
Ireland’s record matched as Loreen becomes Sweden’s seventh Eurovision winner

Loreen, left, and Johnny Logan

Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 00:04

Sweden's Loreen has become the first woman, and only the second person after Ireland’s Johnny Logan, to win the Eurovision Song Contest twice. Logan won the contest in 1980 and 1987 with What's Another Year and Hold Me Now.

Loreen, who previously triumphed in 2012 with Euphoria, narrowly beat Finland’s Kaarija after the public and jury votes were combined.

Her win means Sweden will host the Eurovision for the 50th anniversary of Abba’s 1974 win with Waterloo. Abba also won when the contest was staged in the UK.

She had performed her anthemic dance-pop song Tattoo for the international voting public, singing from an illuminated enclosed space on the stage.

Sweden entrant Loreen performing in the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Sweden entrant Loreen performing in the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Loreen returned to the stage after her win was announced and was handed the trophy by last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra of Ukraine.

“This is overwhelming. I’m so happy and I’m so thankful,” she told Graham Norton after receiving a total of 583 points to second-placed Finland’s 526.

Addressing the crowd, she said: “Thank you for this, this is for you.”

Her win also means she equals the record held by Irish singer Johnny Logan, who triumphed at the contest in both 1980 and 1987.

Sweden is also the second country to win the Eurovision seven times, matching the Irish record.

More in this section

Douze points for Irish fans taking Eurovision by storm, despite absence of Wild Youth from final Douze points for Irish fans taking Eurovision by storm, despite absence of Wild Youth from final
Eurovision 2023 Hannah Waddingham ‘shocked’ at newfound Eurovision celebrity
Eurovision 2023 Eurovision: A look at the complex voting system ahead of the grand final
<p>United Kingdom entrant Mae Muller (Aaron Chown/PA)</p>

Voting opens in Eurovision final

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd