Eurovision: A look at the complex voting system ahead of the grand final

Ahead of the grand final on Saturday night, here is a refresher.
Hosts Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 02:45
Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

The Eurovision Song Contest is widely known for its fiendishly complex voting system.

To make things more complicated, the European Broadcasting Union, which produces the competition, has made some tweaks for the 2023 edition.

– Here is how it works:

Viewers from all participating countries will be invited to vote for their favourite songs on the night of the grand final on Saturday May 13.

Fans can vote over the phone, by text or via the Eurovision app.

Each person can vote up to 20 times but voters will be unable to select their own country’s entry.

The public votes make up 50% of the total vote, with the other half determined by a professional jury in each participating country.

After viewers have cast their votes, a national spokesperson from the participating countries will be called in to present the points of their professional jury – which range from the maximum “douze points” (12) to zero.

After the presentation of the scores from the juries, the public points from all participating countries will be combined, providing one score for each song.

– What has changed this year?

For the first time in the competition’s nearly seven-decade history, people from countries outside the contest will be able to vote online and on the app.

Their votes will be converted into points that will have the same weight as one participating country.

Records have been broken and history made by the songs in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest final (Peter Byrne/PA)

