Radio personality Gareth O'Callaghan returns to the airwaves Saturday morning

After taking two months to recover from a road accident that left him with a plethora of injuries, veteran radio broadcaster and DJ Gareth O'Callaghan returns to air tomorrow morning (Saturday May 13) at 10am on the Classic Hits radio station.

The man himself confirmed the news earlier this week on his Facebook account.

'Some great news to share with you this afternoon. At long last, I will be back on air on Saturday morning at 10am on Ireland's Classic Hits so I really hope you can join me.

'Recovery is slow but I know being back on the radio show will help to move things along. Music is like good medicine,' said the presenter in his statement.

Gareth O'Callaghan pictured at Cork's Popscene nightclub. Photo: Peter Pietrzak Photography

The broadcaster and his family announced that they would “need time to recover” after they were involved in a "very serious" crash in March, as the DJ posted his own pictures of the scene.

"I had to postpone my birthday today as I have been in Cork University Hospital since last Sunday following a very serious car crash," he posted at the time.

"Thankfully Paula and Emma, who managed to get free from the wreckage, are recovering at home from bad bruising and shock.

"We were in heavy, slow-moving traffic on Horgan's Quay at 2.45pm when a car smashed directly into the back of ours, destroying it in seconds.

"Following scans and further tests in CUH on Sunday night, I was told by the surgeons that I have a broken back, a ruptured lung, and some other injuries."

Gareth O'Callaghan and Paula O'Callaghan at Cork's Popscene nightclub.

The news emerged after he'd undergone two surgeries in December, following a “freak accident” that left him in hospital until the New Year.

O'Callaghan returned to the radio this year after a five-year gap, after a 2018 retirement announcement following his diagnosis with neurodegenerative illness Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).