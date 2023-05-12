Album review: Alison Goldfrapp's Love Invention is a pulse-quickening reinvention

Alison Goldfrapp arrives late to the great pandemic disco revival. It’s three years since Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Róisín Murphy Jessie Ware, and others lit up our lockdown with footloose boppers somewhere between the bedroom studio and the Saturday Night Fever dance floor. However tardy the timing, that is very much the image in which Goldfrapp has wrought her first solo record.

That Goldfrapp is “going solo” 24 years into her career may surprise those passingly familiar with hits such as 'Strict Machine' and 'Train'. But for most of her life in the spotlight, “Goldfrapp” has been a collaboration between the vocalist and producer Will Gregory.

Now, for the first time, she is striking off on her own. She does so in conjunction with engineer and songwriter James Greenwood (who has worked with Kelly Lee Owens). And with pop boffin Richard X, a big name in the 2000s when he was joined at the hip with Sugababes.

Goldfrapp can be introspective and withdrawn off-stage. Here she is effervescently upbeat, kicking off with the cyberpunk electronica of 'NeverStop'. She then jumps into the Daft Punk-esque stutter of 'Love Invention'. The pace rarely relents: “everything thing has changed in my heart,” she intones on the twitchy 'Everything has Changed' while the single 'So Hard So Hot' foregrounds her expressive voice with a seismic disco bass.

The singer has insisted “Goldfrapp” is still a going concern (they recently reissued on vinyl their 2013 LP Tales Of Us). But for those who have been with her since her days singing with trip-hop star Tricky and since Goldfrapp’s first incarnation as come-down moochers with 2000’s Felt Mountain, The Love Invention is more than a new chapter – it is a pulse-quickening reinvention.