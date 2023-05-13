Radio Highlights: An Seisiún brings trad fiddle and Irish-language reggaeton together

SATURDAY

The Kate Brennan-Harding Music Show, RTÉ 2XM, 10am: With RTÉ radio's new-music champion out on assignment, your writer will take the presenter's chair for a Saturday morning journey through new Irish tunes.

Movies and Music with Aedín Gormley, LyricFM, 1pm: Marking Navan man Pierce Brosnan's 70th birthday with a selection of scores and songs from his films — plus music from Wolfwalkers and Black '47.

DJ for a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: Ten-year-old Mary Curran is our top pop picker for this week — and she’s chosen some bangers. If your young music fan or their class would like to become DJs for a Day, email junior@rte.ie.

Opera Night, LyricFM, 7pm: The mighty walls and towering monuments of ancient Egypt once again fill the Metropolitan Opera New York stage, as Verdi’s great spectacle Aida returns.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Root and Branch — Birch: the first in a series celebrating Ireland's native trees with Irish Examiner columnist, Anja Murray, and Ye Vagabonds musician, Brían MacGloinn.

An Seisiún, R na G, 7pm: Fiddler Bernadette Nic Gabhann; UshMush, the self-described Daidí of Reggaelton; and singer TADHG will be the musicians featuring in the final programme in this series.

Ambient Orbit, LyricFM, 12am: A carefully-crafted mix of ambient sounds and field recordings, produced by RTÉ music trendsetter, Peter Curtin.

MONDAY

The Full Score, LyricFM, 1pm: Music from the Killaloe Music Festival, recorded last June in St Flannan’s Cathedral, Killaloe — featuring music by Rebecca Clarke, Schubert, Mendelssohn, and a premiere by Murrough Connolly.

Documentary on One, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 5pm and 11pm: Radio 1's digital sister station presents reairings of the long-running series — mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.

TUESDAY

Cereal, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Catch up on this not-really-true-crime series for all the family — it's just brought home the Gold at the New York Radio Festival.

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score, Lyric FM, 1pm: Cellist, Steven Isserlis, and friends perform chamber music by Luigi Boccherini in live concert.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Conductor, Christian Rief, and soprano, Julia Bullock, join the weeknight arts magazine to discuss this Friday's performance at the National Concert Hall.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: On the 25th anniversary of Dublin outfit The Plague Monkeys' debut album Surface Tension, Dan Hegarty chats with the band's Carol Keogh and Donal O’Mahony.

THURSDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Seán Rocks and crew speak with poet Andrew Motion on his new collection Sleeping on Islands.

FRIDAY:

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: Live from the stage of the National Concert Hall as soprano Julia Bullock joins the National Symphony Orchestra for a programme including Britten's Les Illuminations, with Christian Reif conducting.

Someone Like Me, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Kate Brennan-Harding joins children who have had unique experiences, as they chat with adults who’ve been through the same and come out the other side, in this award-winning show for all the family.

An Taobh Tuathail, R na G, 10pm: Join Cian Ó Cíobháin for great new music, including the latest releases from Ana Rs, Kerrie, John Heckle, Luke’s Anger, DJ Holographic, and Tr One.