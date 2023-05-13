Radio Highlights: An Seisiún brings trad fiddle and Irish-language reggaeton together

: With RTÉ radio's new-music champion out on assignment, your writer will take the presenter's chair for a Saturday morning journey through new Irish tunes.
: Marking Navan man Pierce Brosnan's 70th birthday with a selection of scores and songs from his films — plus music from and .
Ten-year-old Mary Curran is our top pop picker for this week — and she’s chosen some bangers. If your young music fan or their class would like to become DJs for a Day, email junior@rte.ie.
The mighty walls and towering monuments of ancient Egypt once again fill the Metropolitan Opera New York stage, as Verdi’s great spectacle returns.
Root and Branch — Birch: the first in a series celebrating Ireland's native trees with columnist, Anja Murray, and Ye Vagabonds musician, Brían MacGloinn.
Fiddler Bernadette Nic Gabhann; UshMush, the self-described Daidí of Reggaelton; and singer TADHG will be the musicians featuring in the final programme in this series.
A carefully-crafted mix of ambient sounds and field recordings, produced by RTÉ music trendsetter, Peter Curtin.
Music from the Killaloe Music Festival, recorded last June in St Flannan’s Cathedral, Killaloe — featuring music by Rebecca Clarke, Schubert, Mendelssohn, and a premiere by Murrough Connolly.
Radio 1's digital sister station presents reairings of the long-running series — mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.
Catch up on this not-really-true-crime series for all the family — it's just brought home the Gold at the New York Radio Festival.
Cellist, Steven Isserlis, and friends perform chamber music by Luigi Boccherini in live concert.
Conductor, Christian Rief, and soprano, Julia Bullock, join the weeknight arts magazine to discuss this Friday's performance at the National Concert Hall.
On the 25th anniversary of Dublin outfit The Plague Monkeys' debut album , Dan Hegarty chats with the band's Carol Keogh and Donal O’Mahony.
Seán Rocks and crew speak with poet Andrew Motion on his new collection .
Live from the stage of the National Concert Hall as soprano Julia Bullock joins the National Symphony Orchestra for a programme including Britten's , with Christian Reif conducting.
Kate Brennan-Harding joins children who have had unique experiences, as they chat with adults who’ve been through the same and come out the other side, in this award-winning show for all the family.
Join Cian Ó Cíobháin for great new music, including the latest releases from Ana Rs, Kerrie, John Heckle, Luke’s Anger, DJ Holographic, and Tr One.