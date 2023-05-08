Lorde added to the bill for All Together Now festival in Co Waterford

Over 100 additional artists have been announced for the three-day All Together Now festival at Curraghmore Estate
Lorde will play her second-ever Irish gig at Altogether Now in Co Waterford this summer. Picture: AP Photo/Vincent Yu

Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 12:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Waterford festival All Together Now (ATN) has revealed over 100 additional artists who will be performing at the event in August.

New Zealand singer Lorde, who has sold over 12 million albums worldwide and over 10 billion streams worldwide, will play her second-ever Irish gig at the festival, which runs from August 4 to 6 at Curraghmore Estate.

The multi-Grammy Award-winning artist is among scores of additional acts to be added to ATN 2023, with Dublin alt-rock band Fight Like Apes performing at the festival six years after announcing their split as a group. They recently enjoyed a sold-out performance at The Olympia in March.

LCD Soundsystem frontman and co-founder of seminal New York label DFA James Murphy will bring an electronic music set to ATN, while Lisa O’Neil and Black Country, New Roads were also added to the festival’s line-up.

Meanwhile, Brunch on The Bandstand will be hosted by comedian, podcaster and chat show host Tommy Tiernan and is described as an opportunity to “grab some nice food, ice cold drinks and enjoy brunch with one of the funniest comedians in the world”.

The new additions join previously announced artists including Iggy Pop, Jamie xx, Caribou, Villagers, Max Richter & RTÉ Concert Orchestra, and Billy Bragg. ATN 2023 will feature 18 stages of music, spoken word, comedy, theatre, debate, art, workshops, wellness and food.

General, family, and early entry passes and additional campervan passes for ATN will go on sale on Thursday, May 11 at 9am via Ticketmaster.ie and usual outlets.

READ NOW

