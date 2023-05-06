Radio Highlights: The Dawn Chorus is celebrated live from Cuskinny Marsh in Cobh

SATURDAY

The Dawn Chorus, RTÉ 1, midnight: Live from BirdWatch Ireland’s Cuskinny Marsh Nature Reserve in Cobh, Co Cork: Derek Mooney, Niall Hatch, Éanna Ní Lamhna, and ornithologist, Alan Farrell, will introduce the dawn chorus — an unrivalled celebration of birdsong and Irish natural heritage.

Opera Night, LyricFM, 7pm: Metropolitan Opera New York's Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts Puccini’s La Bohème, leading soprano Eleonora Buratto and tenor Stephen Costello as the bohemian lovers Mimi and Rodolfo.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 6pm: Kerry’s Castaway Composer: The music of the neglected 19th century Kerry composer, Arthur O'Leary — and the revival of interest in Ireland's 19th century composers.

An Seisiún, R na G, 7pm: Three musicians, 12 hours, three new songs as Gaeilge. This week: Corkonian icon, John Spillane; Róisín Seoighe, and Oisín Mac Giolla Bhríde are in studio.

MONDAY

Documentary on One, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 5pm and 11pm: Radio 1's digital sister station presents re-airings of the long-running series — mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Declan Burke has tips and advice for budding crime writers on the weeknight arts magazine show.

TUESDAY

Cereal, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Catch up on this not-really-true-crime series for all the family — it's just brought home the Gold at the New York Radio Festival.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Back into the Sessions archive with Dan Hegarty: The Mary Janes in Fanning Session from 1992, and Studio 8 sessions from Montauk Hotel (2017), and the soon-to-be-departed Mango x MathMan (2018).

Sultans of Ping FC frontman Niall O'Flaherty during the band's sold-out show at Cork Opera House in March; discusses the band's third album 'A Good Year for Trouble', Wednesday, 11pm, 2FM. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

WEDNESDAY

Ecolution, RTÉjr Radio, 7pm (plus podcast): Heading to Fenit in Co Kerry to check out the Wild Mind environmental festival — fast fashion, Bat Walks, Duncan Stewart and more.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Cork punks The Sultans of Ping's third album, A Good Year for Trouble (1996), has been unfairly maligned — but fear not — singer Niall O'Flaherty joins Dan Hegarty to defend its honour.

THURSDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Jaime Martin, conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra, discusses the ensemble's summer season; a discussion on music producer Paul Charles' memoirs, Adventures in Wonderland.

Kidcast, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Learning about ways to look after our bodies and minds — with useful tips from The Relax Kids.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: More from last year's Forbidden Fruit festival, on the road to its 2023 edition — Dublin rapper Malaki in live action from the 2FM Rising stage.

FRIDAY

Tús Áite, R na G, 5pm: R na G's Dublin team heads to Brussels for a special edition, live from the European Parliament — Fachtna Ó Drisceoil and guests examine Ireland’s membership of the EU over the last 50 years.

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: Live from the stage of the National Concert Hall, as Jaime Martin conducts the National Symphony Orchestra with works by Irish composer Ian Wilson, and pianist Kirill Gerstein joins the orchestra for Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No 2.