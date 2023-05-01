10 TV shows coming up in May: White House Plumbers, Queen Charlotte... 

A Small Light Disney+, Tues, May 2

Anne Frank’s tragic story has at least provided a way in to the story of the Holocaust for millions of people. This eight-part drama is told from the perspective of Miep Gies, one of the main people who helped the Frank family during their 25 months in hiding. The Austrian-born Gies, who died in 2010, was also the person who retrieved Anne’s written papers for safe-keeping.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All Disney+, May 3

A four-part series in which the music superstar has allowed the cameras into some aspects of his life. As well as concert footage, we’ll also see Sheeran talking about the death of his close collaborator Jamal Edwards, and his wife Cherry Seaborn’s battle with cancer.

A scene from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, on Netflix.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix, May 4

A prequel to Shonda Rimes’ lighthearted period drama, we see the young queen’s rise to prominence. Familiar faces in the cast include Michelle Fairley, whose royal character will presumably have less traumatic times than when the Derry actress played Catelyn Stark in Game of Thrones.

The Coronation of King Charles, RTÉ and BBC, May 6

We don’t like the Brits? We’ve no interest in the Royals? So why will the coronation of the Charles garner a huge audience in Ireland? In fairness, the rare event promises stratospheric levels of pomp and pageantry, whether you’re there to scorn or be seduced. The BBC begins coverage at 7.30am, while RTÉ jump aboard at 10am, and the crown is due to be placed on Charles’ head around noon.

The Vanishing Triangle

Missing: Beyond the Vanishing Triangle, RTÉ One, May 8 & 15

A two-part true-crime series looking at the disappearances of such women as Annie McCarrick in Ireland in the 1990s. The Gardaí were unable to solve most of the cases being dealt with a show that features interviews with investigating officers, family members, and others.

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland, BBC Two, tbc

From the same team who made the excellent Once Upon a Time in Iraq, this five-part documentary series looks at some of the human stories from the various sides involved in the Troubles.

Michael Portillo: Taking Sides.

Taking Sides: Britain and the Civil War, RTÉ One, May 10

Michael Portillo looks at Britain’s role in the Irish Civil War, as the occupiers’ former enemies now turned on each other.

Eurovision Song Contest, RTÉ One, May 13

It’s in Liverpool, and Graham Norton is hosting… all we need to make it really interesting for an Irish audience is for Wild Youth to qualify from the first semi-final on the previous Tuesday. At the very least, the profile of the band has been raised by their split from their creative director.

The Kardashians Disney+, May 25

Frivolous fun, or the show that launched a million eating disorders? Either way, the third season will generate plenty interest. Kim will reference her splits with Kanye and Pete Davidson while the cute kid factor will probably be off the charts as both Khloe and Kylie continue to adjust to motherhood.

A scene from White House Plumbers, the Watergate drama on Sky.

White House Plumbers, Sky Now/Atlantic, May 30

Five-part satirical drama set around the Watergate scandal in the US. Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux play real-life characters E Howard Hunt and G Gordon Liddy whose disastrous actions ended Nixon’s presidency. The ‘plumbers’ title comes from the jokey name the group assigned themselves as they went about trying to stop the leaking of classified information to the media.