Tom Hanks and Bono added to Dalkey Book Festival line-up

Hollywood A-Lister Tom Hanks has been added to the annual Dalkey Book Festival line-up.
The Oscar-winner will be landing in the seaside town to discuss the release of his debut novel,
The novel, which spans several decades, is about "the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film…and the humble comic books that inspired it". It will be published in early May and is the Forrest Gump star's second book — he published a collection of short stories in 2017, called Uncommon Type.
The actor will appear at the festival on Friday, June 16, with ticketholders to receive a copy of his first novel.
U2 frontman Bono has also been added to the festival line-up, on Sunday, June 18, to discuss his memoir, alongside the Irish Times' Fintan O’Toole.
Physicist Brian Cox has also been added to a second event at Dalkey, talking to Ruth Freeman, head of Science Foundation Ireland, on Saturday, June 17. Other speakers at this year's festivities include U2′s The Edge; comedian and mental health advocate Ruby Wax and Irish novelist, playwright and poet Sebastian Barry.
Tickets for the newly announced events will go on sale this Wednesday, May 3 at 10am from dalkeybookfestival.org.