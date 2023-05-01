Tom Hanks and Bono added to Dalkey Book Festival line-up

Hollywood A-Lister Tom Hanks has been added to the annual Dalkey Book Festival line-up.

The Oscar-winner will be landing in the seaside town to discuss the release of his debut novel, The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece.

The novel, which spans several decades, is about "the making of a star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film…and the humble comic books that inspired it". It will be published in early May and is the Forrest Gump star's second book — he published a collection of short stories in 2017, called Uncommon Type.

The actor will appear at the festival on Friday, June 16, with ticketholders to receive a copy of his first novel.

The Making Of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks. Picture: Hutchinson Heinemann/PA

U2 frontman Bono has also been added to the festival line-up, on Sunday, June 18, to discuss his memoir Surrender, alongside the Irish Times' Fintan O’Toole.

Physicist Brian Cox has also been added to a second event at Dalkey, talking to Ruth Freeman, head of Science Foundation Ireland, on Saturday, June 17. Other speakers at this year's festivities include U2′s The Edge; comedian and mental health advocate Ruby Wax and Irish novelist, playwright and poet Sebastian Barry.

Tickets for the newly announced events will go on sale this Wednesday, May 3 at 10am from dalkeybookfestival.org.