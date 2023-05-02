15 gigs for May: The Pretenders, CMAT, Duran Duran, and more... 

Boris

Tuesday May 2, Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Legendary Japanese noise-rockers are firmly in their groovy, proto-metal-worship era.

Bruce Springsteen

May 5, 7, 9; RDS, Dublin

The Boss is back, and tens of thousands of fans will make the pilgrimage to see the 73-year-old. They’ll be treated to almost three hours of a setlist comprising of classic hits and deeper cuts.

Bruce Springsteen.

Black Country, New Road

Friday May 5, Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Much-fancied UK post-rockers tour second album Ants from Up There. Sold out.

Benefits

Friday May 5, Dolan's Kasbah, Limerick

UK "issues-based music collective" noise, hip hop, industrial rock, electronica and garage with social commentary and advocacy.

Flywheel, Ruairí deBurca & Pebbledash

Saturday May 6, Cork Opera House, Green Room

More from the Seanie Buttons' series of gigs at the Cork venue - returning '90s shoegazers Flywheel headline in the wake of new material.

Duran Duran

Duran Duran

Sunday May 7, 3Arena, Dublin

Eighties pop hitmakers - and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers - pitch up to the Point while touring latest album Future Past.

Post Malone

Post Malone

Tuesday May 9 and Friday May 10, 3Arena, Dublin

Metalhead-turned-pop sensation does two nights in Dublin on his Twelve-Carat tour, with Rae Sremmurd supporting.

Unsane

Thursday May 11, Cyprus Avenue, Cork

More noisy business at Cyprus Ave this month, with US heavyweights Unsane reprising early work.

CMAT

Friday May 12 and Saturday May 13, Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Coming back to Cork to make up for postponed December gigs in a bigger venue, Ireland's international pop sensation is set to bless the masses with timeless hits and new tunes alike. Sold out.

Michael Bublé

Saturday May 14 and Sunday May 15, 3Arena, Dublin

The current king of croon swaggers his way to Dubland for his only Irish dates in 2023 - and tickets are getting thin on the ground.

Pusha T

Pusha T

Sunday May 15, Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Virginia hip-hop legend performs an upgraded date after his scheduled Academy gig was postponed.

The Revolt

Wednesday May 17, Crane Lane Theatre, Cork

The debut gig of a new Leeside punk outfit - featuring Nun Attax/Five Go Down to the Sea man Keith 'Smelly' O'Connell behind the drum kit.

Paranoid Visions

Friday May 19, Dolan's Kasbah

Over the course of four decades, Paranoid Visions have blazed an often-lonely trail - pioneering and keeping true to raw and vicious punk.

Lankum. Picture: Sorcha Frances Ryder radie peat

Lankum

Saturday May 20, Cork Opera House

Finally playing the Opera House after numerous covid-era delays, Dublin avant-trad outfit are set to play tunes from critically-adored new album False Lankum. A second date on the 24th is sold out.

Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The Pretenders

Saturday May 20, Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Chrissie Hynde and crew are off on a tour of intimate European venues - expect the hits at a sold-out gig.

Swimmers Jackson

Saturday May 28, Workman's Cellar, Dublin

Singer and songwriter Niall Jackson reprises his Swimmers moniker - with new album Now is All serving as a reflection on ageing and the state of the world.