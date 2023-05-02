15 gigs for May: The Pretenders, CMAT, Duran Duran, and more... 

Legendary Japanese noise-rockers are firmly in their groovy, proto-metal-worship era.
The Boss is back, and tens of thousands of fans will make the pilgrimage to see the 73-year-old. They’ll be treated to almost three hours of a setlist comprising of classic hits and deeper cuts.
Much-fancied UK post-rockers tour second album Ants from Up There. Sold out.
UK "issues-based music collective" noise, hip hop, industrial rock, electronica and garage with social commentary and advocacy.
More from the Seanie Buttons' series of gigs at the Cork venue - returning '90s shoegazers Flywheel headline in the wake of new material.
Eighties pop hitmakers - and Rock & Roll Hall of Famers - pitch up to the Point while touring latest album Future Past.
Metalhead-turned-pop sensation does two nights in Dublin on his Twelve-Carat tour, with Rae Sremmurd supporting.
More noisy business at Cyprus Ave this month, with US heavyweights Unsane reprising early work.
Coming back to Cork to make up for postponed December gigs in a bigger venue, Ireland's international pop sensation is set to bless the masses with timeless hits and new tunes alike. Sold out.
The current king of croon swaggers his way to Dubland for his only Irish dates in 2023 - and tickets are getting thin on the ground.
Virginia hip-hop legend performs an upgraded date after his scheduled Academy gig was postponed.
The debut gig of a new Leeside punk outfit - featuring Nun Attax/Five Go Down to the Sea man Keith 'Smelly' O'Connell behind the drum kit.
Over the course of four decades, Paranoid Visions have blazed an often-lonely trail - pioneering and keeping true to raw and vicious punk.
Finally playing the Opera House after numerous covid-era delays, Dublin avant-trad outfit are set to play tunes from critically-adored new album False Lankum. A second date on the 24th is sold out.
Chrissie Hynde and crew are off on a tour of intimate European venues - expect the hits at a sold-out gig.
Singer and songwriter Niall Jackson reprises his Swimmers moniker - with new album Now is All serving as a reflection on ageing and the state of the world.