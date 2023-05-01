 Mary and Alan Hobart: Fitting tribute to a couple who championed Irish art 

When Mary and Alan Hobart established a commercial art gallery in London in 1974, they named it 'The Pyms' in honour of their favourite gin-based tipple, Pimm’s. This may have seemed a frivolous gesture, but they soon proved themselves to be serious and formidable players in the art world. They once paid $7.7 million for Edvard Munch’s 1902 painting Girls on the Bridge, for instance, only to sell it a few years later for $30.8 million.

What distinguished the Hobarts from other dealers in the London scene was their dedication to promoting Irish art at a time when it was far from fashionable, and even the likes of William Orpen and John Lavery had often been passed off as British to ensure their work would sell. Throughout the 1980s and ’90s, the couple mounted exhibitions such as The Irish Revival, Celtic Splendour, and Irish Renascence, bringing artists such as Orpen, Lavery, Jack B Yeats, and Mary Swanzy to the attention of international buyers.

Over the five decades they spent in business, the Hobarts held back many prestigious artworks to display in their own home. A selection of paintings from their personal collection in now being shown at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin, under the title Championing Irish Art. Included are some well-known pictures by Orpen, Lavery, Yeats, and Swanzy, abstract paintings by Michael Farrell, Cecil King and Charles Tyrrell, and works made by Rita Duffy, William Crozier and FE McWilliam in response to the conflict in Northern Ireland.

The Hobarts’ enthusiasm for Irish art stemmed largely from Mary Hobart’s background, as her niece Lara Daly explains. “Mary was a McKenna,” says Daly. “She was born in Co Monaghan, but the family moved to London when she was a child. Like a lot of people at that time, she left school at a young age and went straight out to work. But she’s always been a very creative person. She’d see something she liked in a fashion magazine and make her own version of it.

"She remembers her father taking her to see the Festival of Britain in 1951, when they’d only been in London for six months or so. For Mary, that was a defining moment of her childhood; she was so inspired by everything she saw there.”

When she married Alan Hobart, a young entrepreneur from Devon, they initially dabbled in the property business. “For a while, they bought and refurbished houses and sold them on, before it became the big developer kind of industry it is now. Broadly speaking, Mary was the creative one while Alan had the business brain, though that sells both of them a bit short. But they had their designated areas within the business, and I think Mary was really the driving force to go into art.”

Neither had any kind of formal background in the arts. “The kind of people who run art galleries are often highly educated, possibly privileged, and might come from one of our longstanding art dealer families,” says Daly. “So Mary and Alan really felt a little bit out of their depth at first. But they got stuck in. Their attitude was that you got involved and you learned how to do it on the job."

Alan Hobart and Mary Hobart with Kenneth McConkey at ‘A Free Spirit: Irish Art, 1860–1960’ held at the Royal Hibernian Academy in 1990.

Their first premises was a small shop on Brompton Road in Knightsbridge.

"They bought and sold lots of different kinds of art, and particularly marine art at the beginning. But they recognised that Irish art had value and should have been better known, and they decided to focus on that. William Orpen was someone they thought was an amazing painter and draughtsman, and really underappreciated. They thought he was someone they could sell in London. And after that, they promoted all these other Irish artists and it grew from there.”

The Hobarts were instrumental in reviving interest in the work of Mary Swanzy, a major talent who was more or less forgotten after her death in 1978. “Mary Swanzy’s niece came into the gallery and sought them out because she was looking for someone to entrust with her paintings. One of the conditions was that Mary and Alan had to be prepared to take the whole lot on, it wasn’t just a case of taking a couple of paintings on sale or return.

"She was looking for someone who could help promote her aunt and help rebuild her reputation, but who would also be prepared to undertake all the archiving, restoration, stretching and framing of her work, and just manage everything really.

Daly says it was a daunting task, but one the couple found very exciting. "Mary Swanzy’s paintings are just so vibrant and inviting, and I think Mary and Alan felt excited by people’s response to the art and that drove them on.”

As their business grew, it was almost inevitable that the Hobarts would start collecting themselves. “Mary always wanted to bring things home,” says Daly. “They had this rule that everything had to go on the gallery walls at least once before they’d allow themselves to say, right, we’re going to keep that for ourselves."

The Hobarts moved their gallery to Mount St in Mayfair in 1994, where they had more space and were better able to exhibit contemporary artists, such as Rita Duffy. "They really wanted to offer a platform to young artists in London, so they’d do group summer shows and that sort of thing, just to exhibit their work," says their niece.

When IMMA organised a Mary Swanzy retrospective called Voyages in 2018, curator Seán Kissane liaised with the Hobarts and became familiar with their collection. Later, Kissane suggested they work together on the Championing Irish Art exhibition, which he has also curated.

Sadly, Alan Hobart didn’t live to see the exhibition happen, but after his passing at the end of 2021, Mary Hobart was determined that it should go ahead.

“Obviously, it’s a big deal to take these artworks out of Mary’s home, and leave her with all these empty walls,” says Daly. “But she’s thrilled that the paintings she’s loved and lived with for so long will be showing in Dublin. She and Alan were always enthusiastic about lending work for exhibitions, as it meant other people would have the opportunity to enjoy them."

Championing Irish Art: The Mary and Alan Hobart Collection runs until July 23. Further information: imma.ie