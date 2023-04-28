Film review: Polite Society is blackly comic - and ridiculously bratty

Polite Society (15A) stars Priya Kansara as Ria, a London teen with martial arts skills and an ambition to become the greatest movie stuntwoman of all time.

When Ria learns to her horror that her beloved sister Lena (Ritu Arya) is to marry the gorgeous doctor Salim (Akshay Khanna), and afterwards move to Singapore, she resolves to do everything in her power to prevent the wedding — but Ria has reckoned without Raheela (Nimra Bucha), Salim’s mother and not a woman to be easily thwarted…

Written and directed by Nida Mazoor, Polite Society is a blackly comic mash-up of London-Pakistani rom-com and martial arts flick, in which the traditional song-and-dance numbers of the former are blended into Ria’s wholehearted but limited display of the latter.

There’s nice comic relief from Seraphina Beh and Ella Bruccoleri, playing Ria’s reluctant accomplices as she plans the wedding heist to end all wedding heists, but the film belongs to Priya Kansara, who plays the ridiculously bratty Ria with an impressively straight bat even whilst vainly attempting triple-somersault roundhouse kicks.

