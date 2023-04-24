'Thank you for the laughs': The Script's Glen Power shares emotional tribute to Mark Sheehan

'It’s so hard to write these words. I can’t believe I am writing them,' the drummer said in a post to social media
'Thank you for the laughs': The Script's Glen Power shares emotional tribute to Mark Sheehan

Mark Sheehan of The Script died after a brief illness.

Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 13:37
Maeve Lee

Just over one week after the sad death of The Script’s Mark Sheehan, drummer Glen Power has written an emotional tribute to his bandmate and "dear friend".

Co-founder of The Script, Sheehan died on April 14 aged 46 following “a brief illness”. He was married to Rina Sheehan with whom he had three children.

Penning an open letter to his late bandmate, Glen Power described Sheehan as his “band mate, friend and brother in arms”.

“It’s so hard to write these words. I can’t believe I am writing them,” he said in a post on social media.

“It was in 2005 that I met Mark Sheehan. We clicked instantly. I knew he meant what he said. One night hanging out together, he said to me ‘I am taking you to the top’ and looking back now, 10 years later, I can honestly say that Mark was indeed a man of his word.

“For an Irish band to play Croke Park to 82,000 people in their home town in front of their friends and family, that is the top.” 

The Script's accomplishments will always stand as a testament to Mark Sheehan’s drive and vision, the Dubliner said.

“It was his belief in what he saw in us together that brought out the best in everyone and really carried us forward. 

A true leader in every sense of the word, I’ll miss his direction, belief, work ethic and sense of humor.

“When the promogeddon was wearing us thin, he always got me with his whispered jokes as we were doing interviews. He knew I couldn’t control my laughter and he would do this to me all through the years.

The Script
The Script

“He could detect when we were all nervous or tired and he would diffuse that with a perfectly timed one liner and then carry on like he didn’t say anything at all while Danny and I couldn’t control ourselves cracking up.” 

Power went on to say that while they were on the road last year, Sheehan had been giving him tips on songwriting, adding that there was so much more he wanted to explore with his friend.

“He not only had a way with words, he had a way of using them in a roomful of people that made you want to work as hard as you could to do the best you could,” he continued.

“We travelled so far and so wide, saw so many faces and places we never expected to see, us against the world, a Brotherhood. Mark, I’ll miss you my dear friend, we did it, we made it.

“Thanks for pushing me outside my comfort zone and believing in me. But most of all, thank you for the laughs, for the friendship and for bringing us all together.

“I know I’ll see you again one day on that big stage in the sky and we can finish that song… Thanks for everything, Love you Brother, Glen.” 

Mark Sheehan and The Script frontman Danny O’Donoghue were friends since childhood. In their early 20s, the pair hooked up with drummer Glen Power and moved to America before eventually returning home to Ireland.

