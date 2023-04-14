The Script's Mark Sheehan dies age 46

The guitarist passed away following a brief illness.
Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 18:55
Nicole Glennon

Mark Sheehan, guitarist and co-founder of The Script, has died after "a brief illness". He was 46.

The band's official social media accounts confirmed the tragic news this evening.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away in hospital after a brief illness," the statement read.

“The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

The guitarist had been missing from recent gigs, with lead singer Danny O'Donoghue confirming the father of three had taken time out in an interview with the Sunday World last May.

"It's his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband," he said.

"He's been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that 'if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it". 

More to follow.

