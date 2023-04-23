House Of The Dragon and This Is Going To Hurt dominate Bafta TV Craft Awards

House Of The Dragon and This Is Going To Hurt dominate Bafta TV Craft Awards
Mel Giedroyc hosted the Bafta Television Craft Awards at The Brewery in London (Ian West/PA)
Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 21:03
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Game Of Thrones prequel series House Of The Dragon and BBC dark comedy This Is Going To Hurt swept the Bafta Television Craft Awards, scooping three prizes apiece.

The annual ceremony celebrates behind-the-scenes talent and was hosted by comedian and TV presenter Mel Giedroyc at The Brewery in London on Sunday evening.

House Of The Dragon, the HBO fantasy drama based on author George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood and set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, initially dominated the awards ceremony.

The big-name series starring Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine won awards for make-up and hair design, sound: fiction and special, visual and graphic effects.

Meanwhile, dark medical comedy This Is Going To Hurt, based on the best-selling book of the same name by Adam Kay, also took home a trio of gongs.

The BBC series starring Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod won in both the scripted casting and editing category, while best writer: drama went to 42-year-old Kay who is a first time winner.

(Ian West/PA)

The state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II won two awards for sound: factual and in the director: multi-camera category for coverage including the service from Westminster Abbey and procession of the coffin through London.

It featured commentary from presenters including Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby – who came out of retirement for the event.

Meanwhile the entertainment craft team award went to BBC flagship show Strictly Come Dancing.

Derry Girls creator and scriptwriter Lisa McGee also took home the writer: comedy award for the hit Channel 4 programme, which follows a group of teenagers growing up in Derry during the Troubles.

More in this section

Film Review: Dalai Lama documentary doesn't quite deliver Film Review: Dalai Lama documentary doesn't quite deliver
Film Review: Evil Dead Rise will please fans of the legendary splatter series Film Review: Evil Dead Rise will please fans of the legendary splatter series
Culture That Made Me: Niamh Kavanagh on Fargo, Wuthering Heights and Maria Callas  Culture That Made Me: Niamh Kavanagh on Fargo, Wuthering Heights and Maria Callas 
BAFTAPlace: UK
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Actor Jared Harris in UCC on Friday to talk to students and make arrangements for the handover of the archive of his father, actor Richard Harris, which the college has acquired. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Jared Harris 'delighted' the Richard Harris Archives have found a home in Cork

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd