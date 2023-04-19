Question of Taste: Ray Harman, musician/composer 

Ray Harman is from Tallaght, Dublin. He spent many years as a touring musician with the band Something Happens, and now writes music for TV, film, theatre and dance. Most recently, he provided the music for Yes and Yes, the dance show from the Liz Roche Company, which was developed as a response to Joyce’s Ulysses. Yes and Yes is at Cork Opera House on Wednesday, April 26.
I love sci-fi books, the nuttier the better. Dragons Egg by Robert L Forward was a recent read. Brilliantly, mind-bendingly speculative.
Shoutout for an irish film - Redemption of A Rogue. Hilarious, wild filmmaking.
Lisa Lambe with Aoife Ní Bhriain and Tim Doyle performing Bánchnoic Éireann Ó. It was incredibly beautiful and moving.
Dustin O’Halloran's score for Essex Serpent is class. Stravinsky’s 'The Firebird' is a comfort listen.
The Happening, by Diana Ross and The Supremes. Sitting in my dads VW Beetle. I can still transport back there.
On a freezing NY evening , dropped into Sin E with friend Mark Ryan. Jeff Buckley was sitting beside the piano with his telecaster and played 'Hallelujah'.
No-one in particular, but with dance, the music can be quite adventurous and rule breaking so I might kick off by listening to some of the madsers. Nico Muhly, Teho Teardo, Xenakis.
Even though my day job is writing music for serial drama, I have a VERY short attention span for serial TV. Loved White Lotus though, excellent music score.
Mystery Train, Rockonteurs, 8 Radio.
Jeff Buckley, The Posies, Wallis Bird.
Touring as Warren Zevon’s guitarist for a summer was ….interesting.
AC/DC’s or Van Halen’s early pub gigs. They must have been mental.