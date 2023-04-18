Podcast Corner: What happens when the stars of Seinfeld enter the podcast universe?

From Julia Louis-Dreyfus to the main man himself, there are plenty podcasts around where you'll hear tales of the leads in the classic sitcom 
Podcast Corner: What happens when the stars of Seinfeld enter the podcast universe?

Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Eoghan O’Sullivan

Wiser Than Me 

We always hear that there’s no roles for older women in Hollywood — Julia Louis-Dreyfus seeks to correct that narrative on her 10-part series, released with Lemonada, a podcast network whose mission is “to make life suck less”. Louis-Dreyfus is reknowned for her role as Elaine in Seinfeld — indeed, on the first episode of the podcast, Jane Fonda tells her her grandkids are watching early episodes of the sitcom, while Fonda herself is watching Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer on Veep;  she’s now a cross-generational star. 

The podcast host says: “It is just stunning to me that older women are so easily dismissed and made invisible in our culture, which seems to just celebrate youth, youth, youth.” Louis-Dreyfus, who has battled cancer in recent years and turned 62 in January, wants to learn some life lessons from her elders. Guests on the first season include The House of the Spirits author Isabelle Allende, author Ruth Reichl, and Fran Lebowitz, who says she’s 72 but feels 82. 

Fonda, 85, meanwhile, tells Louis-Dreyfus she feels much younger: “One of the things I’ve learned as I’ve gotten into serious old age is when you’re inside it as opposed to looking at it from the outside, it’s not nearly as scary.” We, and Louis-Dreyfus, feel wiser already.

Jerry Seinfeld (Jerry Seinfeld); George Costanza (Jason Alexander); Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus); Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards); Newman (Wayne Knight).
Jerry Seinfeld (Jerry Seinfeld); George Costanza (Jason Alexander); Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus); Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards); Newman (Wayne Knight).

Really? No, Really?

Louis-Dreyfus isn’t the only Seinfeld star to start a podcast in 2023. Jason Alexander aka George Costanza has teamed with his friend of 25 years Peter Tilden “to find answers to things that make us go really? No, Really?” — things that perplex or just don’t seem to make any sense. They start with Seinfeld on the opening episode of the podcast: “Jerry Seinfeld famously joked about bathroom stall doors in public bathrooms that don’t go to the floor. It’s a hilarious comedy bit but Jason and Peter take bathroom privacy very seriously, so they had to find the definitive answer.” Really? No, Really? Is about to wrap its first season, with other topics covered including competitive eating and reality TV, deepfakes, William Shatner, and Titanic door solutions.

Origins with James Andrew Miller 

Jerry Seinfeld himself and Michael ‘Kramer’ Richards haven’t started podcasting yet — though we wish episodes of the former’s Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee were podcast-length and not so heavily edited. Seinfeld was also on episode 1,129 of WTF with Marc Maron, via Zoom, during mid-2020. And as for his Seinfeld co-creator Larry David, for an in-depth look at his show Curb Your Enthusiasm, the well-researched Origins series had a brilliant five-parter back in 2017, from David’s comedy roots to why, like Seinfeld, it’s not your typical sitcom.

Read More

Charlie Murphy on new erotic thriller Obsession: 'To explore consent in a sexy way was fun'

More in this section

Three Rivers Rising music event to return to Cork on bank holiday weekend Three Rivers Rising music event to return to Cork on bank holiday weekend
George R.R. Martin at Caste Ward George RR Martin reveals Game Of Thrones prequel series details
The Script's Mark Sheehan dies aged 46 The Script's Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
<p> Sarah Snoop, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin in Succession. </p>

Succession recap: Alliances made and broken as it all goes Game of Thrones

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd