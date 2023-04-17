Three Rivers Rising music event to return to Cork on bank holiday weekend

Former Microdisney stalwart Sean O'Hagan returns to Cork for the St Luke's event 
Three Rivers Rising music event to return to Cork on bank holiday weekend

John Spillane and Susan O'Neill are among those performing. Pictures: Fionn Hennessy-Hayes and Mrs Red Head

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 12:50
Maeve Lee

Susan O’Neill and John Spillane are among those set to perform at Live at St Luke's in Cork over the June bank holiday weekend.

Three Rivers Rising is returning to the Cork venue for its second year in a celebration of the rich musical heritage of the city and its surrounding areas.

Presented by the Good Room, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever with three days filled with contemporary folk, experimental and alternative music. The mini-festival takes place from Friday, June 2 until Sunday, June 4, concluding with an unforgettable performance by John Spillane, John Blek and Les SalAmandas.

Kicking off Three Rivers Rising on June 2 will be Clare singer-songwriter Susan O’Neill who will be joined on stage by West Cork native Míde Houlihan who is quickly rising through the ranks of the Irish music scene.

3 Rivers Rising at Live At St Luke’s
3 Rivers Rising at Live At St Luke’s

On Saturday, June 3 London-based musician, composer and record producer Sean O'Hagan will perform alongside Fixity, which is an experimental music project of Irish musician Dan Walsh. It will be O'Hagan's first gig in Cork since the death of his Microdisney bandmate Cathal Coughlan last year. 

Sean O'Hagan. Picture: Steve Brummell
Sean O'Hagan. Picture: Steve Brummell

Finally, Sunday, June 4 will see legendary songwriter John Spillane take on the iconic venue with songwriter John Blek and international folk collaboration, Les SalAmandas.

More in this section

Live at St Luke's
