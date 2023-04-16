DIY SOS review: The way this Sligo team comes together for Claire is an absolute wonder

For the final episode in the series the DIY SOS team are in Coolaney, Co. Sligo, to adapt the family home for Claire Carpenter as she embarks on her road to recovery. Mother of three Claire has been in rehab for eight weeks, having suffered a stroke, and says that although there is no guarantee in her regaining use of her right-hand side, she is hopeful.

As a fellow mammy it is impossible to listen to Claire’s story and not put yourself in her shoes. When, surrounded by washing, Ross says ‘It just doesn’t work without her,’ I am in floods of tears, as I’m sure are most viewers.

Within moments the ceiling has been removed, we have a water leak, and it is carnage in Coolaney. Jerome is optimistic when he says that we are ahead of schedule - an unheard of status in these type of shows and testament to the work ethic of the Sligo volunteers.

Alan, Baz and Jerome

Andy and Tim from Connaught Rugby land in to help with the heavy lifting, and offer encouraging words about how time is a great healer, a sentiment that resonates so much I am seriously considering getting it tattooed on my back.

Diarmuid’s garden pavilion would give Thomond Park a run for its money, and he utters the words ‘birch tree’ with such gusto it sounds like an expletive.

Karaoke with Baz is an extremely enjoyable moment of silliness. The way this Sligo team comes together is an absolute wonder, with even a bit of child labour drafted in to get the job done.

Volunteer Helen speaks about how the whole operation is reminiscent of the meitheal system, when neighbours would come together to save crops, and perfectly pinpoints why this show works so well. It is a reminder that when Irish people tap into the well of community spirit, we are a force.

The DIY SOS team and the local community came together in their droves to provide their home with vital adaptations that would allow Claire to return home from hospital after she suffered a serious stroke.

As more than one volunteer says, none of us know what lies ahead, but there is a huge comfort in hoping that should similar challenges befall any of us that we could rely on neighbours and family to step up. Despite the trauma at the heart of these stories, this is very much feel-good TV.

All in all, this show is a true jewel in RTÉ’s crown, and everyone involved - especially the volunteers - should take a bow.

DIY SOS, like the families it seeks to help, is nothing short of a triumph, a welcome antidote to the bad news stories and a reminder that most people are inherently good, decent human beings. And if that doesn’t offer us comfort in these uncertain times, I don’t know what does.