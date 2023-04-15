Book Review: An astute study on the IRA’s impact on Irish society

Much has been written about the Troubles and on the part played therein by the Provisional IRA. However, this very readable and engaging study is the first, to my knowledge, that focuses on how that organisation affected state and society in the Republic in those years.

Devoting chapters to one or two years at a time, the author leads the reader through a decade that was full of often momentous incidents — the hunger strikes, the Enniskillen bomb, the Gibraltar killings and their bloody aftermath, Harrods, Mullaghamore and the kidnapping of Ben Dunne — to itemise just some.

Themes include IRA financing, their use of the South for training, arms dumps, and as a place to escape to, changing attitudes to the question of extradition over the decade, the rise of Sinn Féin within the republican movement, and particularly after 1986, a concomitant increased focus on politics, and attitudes among the general population towards armed struggle.

With vastly increased levels of security in banking from the start of the 1980s, including army patrols escorting cash deliveries, the IRA had to look to other activities to raise the estimated £2m to £4m annually it needed for its operations. Kidnappings were their first choice — Don Tidey, Ben Dunne and Galen Weston were taken, amongst others. These were high-risk operations, with no guarantee of success, and there was something of a return to bank raids as a source of funding as the decade progressed.

The book details the great number of arms dumps discovered in the Republic, with tables showing a breakdown of the types and amounts of arms recovered.

Ó Faoleán discusses the seizure of the Eksund in 1987 with its huge cargo of Libyan arms. Enough, as one politician exclaimed at the time, for the IRA to start and win a civil war, and details the horror of the Irish and British governments at the realisation that earlier arms consignments from Libya had got through. Attitudes to extradition, a very thorny subject in the South, and one about which there was considerable ambivalence in political and legal circles, as well as among the general public, underwent a change as the decade progressed and by its end extradition was, as the author has it, “a fait accompli”.

With involvement in anti-extradition groups nationwide and anti-drug activities in Dublin, Sinn Féin began to get some political traction, having candidates elected at the local level. When the policy of abstentionism from the Dáil was dropped, first by the IRA itself, and then by Sinn Féin in 1986, the way opened up for the growth of the party in the South.

Regarding levels of support for the IRA in the South, the author says: “It is the contention of the author that the intensity and longevity of the IRA’s campaign strongly points to a high and sustained level of support, sympathy or tolerance among an unknowable but significant percentage of the population of the South.” People anywhere on the political spectrum might be supporters of the Provos, willing to aid members of active service units on the run.

The author has a PhD in modern Irish history from the University of Limerick. He works in publishing and is a member of the Oral History Network of Ireland and the Irish Association of Professional Historians. In these volumes, he has achieved his stated aim of redressing the dearth of writing on this aspect of the Troubles.