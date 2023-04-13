Joy In the Park returns to Cork this summer with family-friendly fun

The free event promises an eclectic mix of live music, children's entertainment, workshops, wellness activities and more
Celebrating life and raising awareness for mental health and well-being, Joy In The Park is taking place in Fitzgerald's Park on Sunday, July 23, 12noon-6pm. Picture: Colm Lougheed (

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 13:53
Maeve Lee

Joy In the Park is returning for its second year in Cork city, bringing live music and family-friendly entertainment to Fitzgerald’s Park for a worthy cause.

In partnership with Cork Mental Health Foundation, Joy In the Park will take place on Sunday, July 23 and this year’s event is already shaping up to be one to remember.

Joy In The Park promises an eclectic mix of live music, spoken word, storytelling, children's entertainment, circus, workshops, and wellness activities as well as a delicious food market.

Headliners for the fun-filled afternoon include Cork natives The Frank and Walters, soul queen Karen Underwood and her band, folk artist Aoife Scott as well as Pontious Pilate & The Nail Drivers.

The free event kicks off at 11am until 6pm and will feature a Mad Hatter’s tent and a performance by the Circus Factory. The Sylvie Stage will also host a mix of spoken word and hip-hop acts that are yet to be announced.

(L/R): Paul Linehan (The Frank &amp; Walters), Linda Plover (Organiser, Joy In The Park), Brendan McCarthy (Cork Mental Health Foundation), Kate O'Shea (Circus Factory), Damian Punch (actor) and Amy O'Callaghan (Pontious Pilate &amp; The Nail Drivers) Picture: Colm Lougheed 
This year, Joy In the Park will also welcome comedy clown Circus Fanzini's Professor Plunger, and characters of the Eccentric Hatter's Crew who will meet and greet anyone who wants to say hello. Other activities throughout the afternoon include arts and crafts, giant outdoor games, Kinderama's movement for kids under six, and mediation for all ages with Kelsang Drolma.

Joy in the Park is a celebration of life in partnership with Cork Mental Health Foundation. The inaugural event was held on July 17, 2022 in Fitzgerald's Park with over 9.5k people attending.

Joy In The Park is a free event for everyone. Funding confirmed to date include HSE Cork & Kerry Community Healthcare, HSE Cork Connecting For Life Programme, Cork City Council's Arts Office, Cork City Council Ward Funds and Minding Creative Minds.

Joy In the ParkFamily activitesPlace: Cork
