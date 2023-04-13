Japanese Film Festival arrives in Cork with screenings at Triskel and Gate  

With screenings already having taken place in Dundalk and Limerick, the Japanese Film Festival Ireland moves to Cork from April 15 with screenings at Triskel and the Gate.

The Cork screenings of a selection of contemporary Japanese films will run until Thursday, April 27, with the programme also popping up Waterford, Galway, Dublin and Wexford.

Highlights include:

Triskel Arts Centre, Sat April 15:

6.15pm – Suzume: An animated fantasy adventure from Makoto Shinkai, who previously gave us Your Name and Weathering With You.

8.30pm - Plan 75: Like many developed societies, Japan has an ageing population, and this drama is set in the near future where the government has introduced a ‘voluntary euthanasia’ scheme.

Gate Cinema

Mon, April 24, 6.30pm - A Man: This drama premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also took Best Film at the Japan Academy film awards. It tells of how a sudden death brings revelations about a husband.

A Man.

Tue, April 25, 6.30pm - The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes: An anime film adaptation of Mei Hachimoku’s novel. Two schoolkids discover that the laws of space and time don’t apply in the Urashima Tunnel.

Wed, April 26, 6.30pm - Shin Ultraman: Part of a famous franchise that’s spawned 36 previous films, our superhero is doing his best to protect the world from the type of extra-terrestrial monsters that typically cause havoc in the Japanese ‘kaiju’ genre. Think Godzilla’s modern cousins.

Shin Ultraman.

Thu, April 27, 6.30pm - Just Remembering: A drama following the rocky road of a relationship between a taxi driver and her longterm boyfriend. Apparently, writer/director Daigo Matsui was heavily inspired by Jim Jarmusch’s classic taxi film Night on Earth.