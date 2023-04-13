Japanese Film Festival arrives in Cork with screenings at Triskel and Gate  

The programme includes recent animated and live-action offerings 
Japanese Film Festival arrives in Cork with screenings at Triskel and Gate  

A scene from Suzume, at Japanese Film Festival Ireland

Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Des O’Driscoll

With screenings already having taken place in Dundalk and Limerick, the Japanese Film Festival Ireland moves to Cork from April 15 with screenings at Triskel and the Gate.

The Cork screenings of a selection of contemporary Japanese films will run until Thursday, April 27, with the programme also popping up Waterford, Galway, Dublin and Wexford.

Highlights include: 

Triskel Arts Centre, Sat April 15:

6.15pm – Suzume: An animated fantasy adventure from Makoto Shinkai, who previously gave us Your Name and Weathering With You.

8.30pm - Plan 75: Like many developed societies, Japan has an ageing population, and this drama is set in the near future where the government has introduced a ‘voluntary euthanasia’ scheme.

Gate Cinema

Mon, April 24, 6.30pm - A Man: This drama premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also took Best Film at the Japan Academy film awards. It tells of how a sudden death brings revelations about a husband.

 A Man.
 A Man.

Tue, April 25, 6.30pm - The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes: An anime film adaptation of Mei Hachimoku’s novel. Two schoolkids discover that the laws of space and time don’t apply in the Urashima Tunnel.

Wed, April 26, 6.30pm - Shin Ultraman: Part of a famous franchise that’s spawned 36 previous films, our superhero is doing his best to protect the world from the type of extra-terrestrial monsters that typically cause havoc in the Japanese ‘kaiju’ genre. Think Godzilla’s modern cousins.

 Shin Ultraman.
 Shin Ultraman.

Thu, April 27, 6.30pm - Just Remembering: A drama following the rocky road of a relationship between a taxi driver and her longterm boyfriend. Apparently, writer/director Daigo Matsui was heavily inspired by Jim Jarmusch’s classic taxi film Night on Earth.

Read More

Aladdin Sane, 50 years on: A deep dive inside Bowie's great album 

More in this section

Ireland in 50 Albums, No 12: Achtung Baby, by U2  Ireland in 50 Albums, No 12: Achtung Baby, by U2 
Rainy days: 12 TV shows and movies to stream for the whole family Rainy days: 12 TV shows and movies to stream for the whole family
Gig review: Simple Kid makes triumphant return for first gig in 15 years Gig review: Simple Kid makes triumphant return for first gig in 15 years
<p>US President Joe Biden embraces James Martin, who starred in the recent oscar winning short film 'An Irish Goodbye', as he visits Ulster University in Belfast. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire</p>

'I’m going to go home and brag': Joe Biden meets An Irish Goodbye star James Martin

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd