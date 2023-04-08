Radio Highlights: Jetplane Landing's 'Zero for Conduct' remembered and Chósta in session on The Alternative

Plus: documentaries on R na G; Shackleton's Endurance Expedition on the Lyric Feature; Handel's Messiah recorded on its 280th anniversary last December
Jetplane Landing: Northern post-hardcore lads remembered; Wednesday, 11pm; 2FM

Sat, 08 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

An tSeachtain le Máirín ní Ghadhra, R na G, 11am: Live from Belfast, as part of the commemorations of 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement.

Opera Night, LyricFM, 7pm: The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Tosca by Puccini — soprano Angela Gheorghiu takes on the title role of the desperate diva.

SUNDAY 

An Seisiún, R na G, 6pm: Three Irish musicians; 12 hours to collaborate and write three new songs as Gaeilge — the new series kicks off with Eve Belle, Neil Ó Briain, and Karen Cowley.

The Lyric Feature, LyricFM, 6pm: The Naked Soul of Man: a story of music, leadership and resilience on Shackleton's Endurance Expedition.

Drama on One, RTÉ 1, 8pm: Mixed Future, by Arthur Sheridan: a story of three generations of women and their relationship with love.

MONDAY 

Ceiliúradh na nUltach, R na G, 11am: The first of two special programmes recorded at the RnaG50 celebratory concert in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal last month — part two Tuesday at 11am.

An Ríordánach, R na G, 2.05pm: The first programme in a mini-series on the life and work of Cork poet Seán Ó Ríordáin — series continues Tuesday and Wednesday at 2.05pm.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The best of writer interviews in 2023: Colm Toibin on John McGahern's The Barracks, Nicole Flatterly on her book Nothing Special, and Brett Easton Ellis on The Shards.

TUESDAY 

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Aoife Fitzpatrick joins the midweek arts magazine to discuss her novel, The Red Bird Sings.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Dublin electronic producer Chósta marks the release of his debut album Twilight Transmissions with a live in-session performance at RTÉ's Studio 8.

WEDNESDAY 

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 8pm: Live performances from Pádraig Jack and Kehli, plus industry tips and tricks from promoter Sheena Madden.

The Alternative,  2FM, 11pm: Dan Hegarty speaks with Andrew Ferris and Jamie Burchell of Northern Irish post-hardcore outfit Jetplane Landing about the recent reissue of 2001 debut album Zero for Conduct.

THURSDAY 

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Director Sophie Motley and soprano Niamh O’Sullivan discuss the upcoming Irish National Opera touring performance of Massenet's Werther.

Kidcast, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Deep diving into the sea — not just the Irish sea, but a dip in Japanese waters too — visiting Sea Life Aquarium in Bray, and hearing about an Irish record-breaking feat out on the Atlantic.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: More live action from the 2FM Rising stage at last year's Forbidden Fruit festival, this time from alt-pop singer and songwriter Sophie Doyle-Ryder.

FRIDAY 

Ambient Orbit, LyricFM, 6am: A carefully-crafted mix of ambient sounds and field recordings, produced by RTÉ music trendsetter Peter Curtin.

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: A recorded performance from the Irish Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir Ireland of Handel's Messiah, which was recorded in December 2022 — the 280th anniversary of the piece's world premiere in Dublin.

Intinn Aibi Thaidhg, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Tá samhlaíocht bhríomhar ag Tadhg lán le creathanna talún, fir ghrinn, agus nathracha nimhe a chuireann ar a chumas éalú ó chastachtaí an tsaoil.

