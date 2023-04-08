Radio Highlights: Jetplane Landing's 'Zero for Conduct' remembered and Chósta in session on The Alternative

Live from Belfast, as part of the commemorations of 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement.
The Metropolitan Opera New York presents by Puccini — soprano Angela Gheorghiu takes on the title role of the desperate diva.
Three Irish musicians; 12 hours to collaborate and write three new songs as Gaeilge — the new series kicks off with Eve Belle, Neil Ó Briain, and Karen Cowley.
The Naked Soul of Man: a story of music, leadership and resilience on Shackleton's Endurance Expedition.
Mixed Future, by Arthur Sheridan: a story of three generations of women and their relationship with love.
The first of two special programmes recorded at the RnaG50 celebratory concert in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal last month — part two Tuesday at 11am.
The first programme in a mini-series on the life and work of Cork poet Seán Ó Ríordáin — series continues Tuesday and Wednesday at 2.05pm.
The best of writer interviews in 2023: Colm Toibin on John McGahern's , Nicole Flatterly on her book , and Brett Easton Ellis on .
Writer Aoife Fitzpatrick joins the midweek arts magazine to discuss her novel, .
Dublin electronic producer Chósta marks the release of his debut album with a live in-session performance at RTÉ's Studio 8.
Live performances from Pádraig Jack and Kehli, plus industry tips and tricks from promoter Sheena Madden.
Dan Hegarty speaks with Andrew Ferris and Jamie Burchell of Northern Irish post-hardcore outfit Jetplane Landing about the recent reissue of 2001 debut album .
Director Sophie Motley and soprano Niamh O’Sullivan discuss the upcoming Irish National Opera touring performance of Massenet's .
Deep diving into the sea — not just the Irish sea, but a dip in Japanese waters too — visiting Sea Life Aquarium in Bray, and hearing about an Irish record-breaking feat out on the Atlantic.
More live action from the 2FM Rising stage at last year's Forbidden Fruit festival, this time from alt-pop singer and songwriter Sophie Doyle-Ryder.
A carefully-crafted mix of ambient sounds and field recordings, produced by RTÉ music trendsetter Peter Curtin.
A recorded performance from the Irish Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir Ireland of Handel's , which was recorded in December 2022 — the 280th anniversary of the piece's world premiere in Dublin.
Tá samhlaíocht bhríomhar ag Tadhg lán le creathanna talún, fir ghrinn, agus nathracha nimhe a chuireann ar a chumas éalú ó chastachtaí an tsaoil.