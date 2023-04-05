Ballydehob all set for jazz festival on May weekend 

The event in the West Cork village will include a street parade and an eclectic mix of gigs 
Ballydehob all set for jazz festival on May weekend 

The parade at a previous Ballydehob Jazz Festival.

Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 14:30
Des O’Driscoll

Ballydehob may just have an official population of around 300 people, but the West Cork village has long punched above its weight on the music front and has just announced details of its latest jazz festival.

Running over the May bank holiday weekend, the 17th edition of the event will see the village host a New Orleans-style jazz funeral parade, and a number of gigs at venues such as Levis Corner House and the Jazz Festival Hall (the village hall).

Among the highlights will be the live premiere of songs from West Cork-based singer Camilla Griehsel’s forthcoming album, Mamasongue Source. As well as being part of a chart-topping group in Scandinavia, the Swedish-born vocalist has collaborated with Irish artists such as Glenn Hansard and Interference. 

Camilla Griehsel.
Camilla Griehsel.

The term ‘jazz’ can encompass a broad church at such festivals, and the Saturday headliners are TarantaCeltica, an ensemble who combine percussion from southern Italy with traditional Irish sounds.

At the festival launch on Tuesday night at the Cask bar on MacCurtain Street in Cork city,  founder and Levis proprietor Joe O’Leary reflected on the longevity of the event.

“It’s amazing how the festival has evolved from a bunch of jazz enthusiasts wanting to bring music of world stage standard to our small village 18 years ago, to a true celebration of the wild energy of jazz interpreted by an incredibly talented creative community,” said O’Leary.

 Jonathan Pearson and festival director Joe O'Leary at the launch of the Ballydehob Jazz Festival at Cask on MacCurtain Street, Cork.  Picture: David Creedon
 Jonathan Pearson and festival director Joe O'Leary at the launch of the Ballydehob Jazz Festival at Cask on MacCurtain Street, Cork.  Picture: David Creedon

Some events are free, while others are ticketed, and open for booking now.

The programme includes:

  • Headliner concerts: Camilla Griehsel world premiere of Mamasongue Source, and TarantaCeltica 
  • Moonshine Shindig Club: late night jazz DJs
  • Free Music trail: 30+ musical acts 
  • Jazz Poetry Slam: in partnership with Working Artist Studio 
  • Ballydehob New Orleans Jazz Parade 
  • Dance and Choral pop-up workshops 
  • Ballydehob Jazz Food & Craft Market 

* Ballydehob Jazz Festival runs April 28 to May 1. See www.ballydehobjazzfestival.org

At the Ballydehob Jazz Festival launch 

 Cullen Allen, Rena O'Donovan and Jillian O'Leary at the launch of the Ballydehob Jazz Festival at Cask on MacCurtain Street, Cork. Pictures: David Creedon
 Cullen Allen, Rena O'Donovan and Jillian O'Leary at the launch of the Ballydehob Jazz Festival at Cask on MacCurtain Street, Cork. Pictures: David Creedon

Ciara Moran and Siobhán McGuire at the launch of the Ballydehob Jazz Festival launch. 
Ciara Moran and Siobhán McGuire at the launch of the Ballydehob Jazz Festival launch. 

Also at the launch were Jamie Budds, Stuart Wilde, Joe O'Leary, Coz Jeffreys, and Kathy Crockett.
Also at the launch were Jamie Budds, Stuart Wilde, Joe O'Leary, Coz Jeffreys, and Kathy Crockett.

 Jeff Davis, Kate O'Sullivan and Angela Maher at Cask.
 Jeff Davis, Kate O'Sullivan and Angela Maher at Cask.

Rachel Healy and Denise Brennan.
Rachel Healy and Denise Brennan.

 Kathy Crockett, Lukas Fuetterer and Jo Wanneng.
 Kathy Crockett, Lukas Fuetterer and Jo Wanneng.

More in this section

Cork-based author's debut novel chosen as Good Morning America's Book Club pick  Cork-based author's debut novel chosen as Good Morning America's Book Club pick 
Watch: New Barbie live-action trailer released — and first look at Nicola Coughlan's role Watch: New Barbie live-action trailer released — and first look at Nicola Coughlan's role
Art and politics: Three Cork artworks that share political messages Art and politics: Three Cork artworks that share political messages
<p>Catherine Ryan Howard, Stanley Tucci and Monica Heisey </p>

Stanley Tucci to touch down in Dublin for International Literature Festival

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd