Ballydehob all set for jazz festival on May weekend 

Ballydehob may just have an official population of around 300 people, but the West Cork village has long punched above its weight on the music front and has just announced details of its latest jazz festival.
Running over the May bank holiday weekend, the 17th edition of the event will see the village host a New Orleans-style jazz funeral parade, and a number of gigs at venues such as Levis Corner House and the Jazz Festival Hall (the village hall).
Among the highlights will be the live premiere of songs from West Cork-based singer Camilla Griehsel’s forthcoming album, Mamasongue Source. As well as being part of a chart-topping group in Scandinavia, the Swedish-born vocalist has collaborated with Irish artists such as Glenn Hansard and Interference.
The term ‘jazz’ can encompass a broad church at such festivals, and the Saturday headliners are TarantaCeltica, an ensemble who combine percussion from southern Italy with traditional Irish sounds.
At the festival launch on Tuesday night at the Cask bar on MacCurtain Street in Cork city, founder and Levis proprietor Joe O’Leary reflected on the longevity of the event.
“It’s amazing how the festival has evolved from a bunch of jazz enthusiasts wanting to bring music of world stage standard to our small village 18 years ago, to a true celebration of the wild energy of jazz interpreted by an incredibly talented creative community,” said O’Leary.
Some events are free, while others are ticketed, and open for booking now.
The programme includes:
- Headliner concerts: Camilla Griehsel world premiere of Mamasongue Source, and TarantaCeltica
- Moonshine Shindig Club: late night jazz DJs
- Free Music trail: 30+ musical acts
- Jazz Poetry Slam: in partnership with Working Artist Studio
- Ballydehob New Orleans Jazz Parade
- Dance and Choral pop-up workshops
- Ballydehob Jazz Food & Craft Market
*runs April 28 to May 1. See www.ballydehobjazzfestival.org