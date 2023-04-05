Ballydehob all set for jazz festival on May weekend 

Ballydehob may just have an official population of around 300 people, but the West Cork village has long punched above its weight on the music front and has just announced details of its latest jazz festival.

Running over the May bank holiday weekend, the 17th edition of the event will see the village host a New Orleans-style jazz funeral parade, and a number of gigs at venues such as Levis Corner House and the Jazz Festival Hall (the village hall).