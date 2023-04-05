Stanley Tucci to touch down in Dublin for International Literature Festival

The 10-day festival runs from 19 - 28 May at Merrion Square Park
Catherine Ryan Howard, Stanley Tucci and Monica Heisey

Actor and foodie Stanley Tucci and Schitt's Creek screenwriter Monica Heisey are among the well-known faces who will feature at this year's International Literature Festival in Dublin. 

Stanley Tucci will discuss his memoir Taste at the Merrion Square Park event, while Monica Heisey will talk about her debut novel Really Good, Actually.

Cork crime writer Catherine Ryan Howard is also on the line-up for the 26th iteration of the festival, along with Joe O'Connor, Roddy Doyle, Douglas Stuart and Jane Casey.

This year's 10-day International Literature Festival Dublin will feature over 180 events including 36 aimed at families and children, including events with Skulduggery Pleasant author Derek Landy, Artemis Fowl author Eoin Colfer and Aoife Dooley who will present part two of her hugely popular graphic novel, Frankie's World.

Authors, speakers, creatives, and performers from over 28 countries will be represented at the festival, including Rwandan writer Beata Umubyeyi Mairesse who will discuss her powerful debut novel, All Your Children, Scattered, which deals with the aftermath of the 1994 genocide of the Tsutsi people in Rwanda and uncovers the disaster’s aftermath on three generations of survivors.

Glórtha Aiteacha / Queer Voices will present a bi-lingual event celebrating queer resilience, joy, and community; while the Irish Writers Centre hosts Takin' the Mic, a fantastic evening of poetry and prose in English and Irish. There will also be a live podcast recording of Bad Gays with Ben Miller and Maurice Casey, which explores the fascinating history of the queer community in Ireland

The festival runs from 19 - 28 May at Merrion Square Park, and is supported by Dublin City Council and the Arts Council. Tickets available from ilfdublin.com.

Cork-based author's debut novel chosen as Good Morning America's Book Club pick 

