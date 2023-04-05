Cork-based author's debut novel chosen as Good Morning America's Book Club pick 

A Cork-based author's debut novel has been chosen as Good Morning America's Book Club pick for April.

Disha Bose flew out to New York on Tuesday for the announcement, and will be appearing on the American breakfast show on Saturday to chat about her book, Dirty Laundry.

Good Morning America described the book as "a thrilling novel proves that secrets, desires and even blood can all come out in the wash".

Our #GMABookClub pick for April is "Dirty Laundry" by Disha Bose!@dishabossy's debut novel is a thrilling murder mystery described as the "delicious unspooling of a group of women desperate to preserve themselves."



Recommending it for fans of book-turned-TV show Big Little Lies, the programme said "Bose weaves an intricate fabric of complicated female friendships and the motivations to keep up appearances. Readers will quickly learn -- nothing is ever as it seems".

As part of the announcement, the show will be giving out free copies of the book in New York's Times Square and at 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Bose, who was born and raised in India, moved to Ireland eight years ago after meeting and falling in love with an Irish man. She now lives in Ballincolig with her husband and daughter.

Writing about living in Ireland and making Cork home in Weekend on Saturday, Bose wrote "We live in a small town just outside Cork City, and I cannot imagine my life anywhere else.

"I wave to the farmer every day, who drives his tractor past our house, leaving a muddy trail in his wake. Some days, I wake up and miss the warmth of India, the scent of fresh coconuts in the kitchen, but then my daughter comes in and demands Weetabix for breakfast and I’m glad that this is home."

