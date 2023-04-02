DIY SOS review: Baz and local heroes come to the rescue of stricken firefighter 

To paraphrase Mark Twain, there are three certainties in life: ‘death, taxes, and the popularity of property shows.’ Yes, a cynic might roll their eyes at another attempt to rethink a renovation format, but DIY SOS is most definitely a property show with a difference.

This week the team adapted a home for Pa Berry, who suffered a catastrophic injury as a member of Athlone Fire Brigade. His story - told with incredible courage - is one that is both moving and an inspiring starting point to the hour long programme.

Over the course of the show we are introduced to a rake of team characters, with one, unifying goal in mind: to make adapt Pa’s home as he embarks on his road to recovery. Leonie the garden designer is all about sections, sections, sections. Gaffer Richie has to deal with the minor issue of deadlines, and brings the necessary strict teacher vibe to the team as they lose themselves in creative vision.

DIY SOS: The family of Pa Berry in Athlone.

I come away actively fancying Nicky and deciding I would go to war for interior designer Kerry - a woman who isn’t afraid to push as she demands Nicky redo his shelves at the final hour. Leonie’s admittance that she likes touching soil makes me want to go out and roll around in the dirt - such are the persuasive powers of this show.

So many of these programmes are centred around the aspirational, the unattainable, offering a glimpse into a life which is beyond most of our reach. This show is different - it is very much focussed on ordinary people, living in ordinary homes, and the infinite potential of both. Seeing Pa in rehab, working so hard, is nothing short of heroic.

As for presenter Baz Ashmawy, his ability to delicately handle conversations with all the family members - especially the children - really highlights his empathy and gentleness, again done minus the sentimentality which is regrettably often found in these type of shows.

Baz Ashmawy and the team in Athlone on DIY: SOS.

Of course in the end, the results are quite simply, stunning, and a testament to the incredible team.

The real hero in this show, however, is Athlone - it is the local people themselves who are the true stars here. It might seem strange to use the word ‘beautiful’ to describe a property makeover show, but that’s what DIY SOS is. It is a beautiful show, shining a light on the best in people, and the power of human kindness.