10 TV shows for April: Bowie, Beef, and basking sharks 

Ireland’s Smartest, RTÉ One, Sunday, April 2: Once a major mainstay of Irish TV, it’s been quite a while since a quiz managed to capture the public imagination. Perhaps this new series helmed by Claire Byrne will lead a revival. Three contestants go head-to-head in a format that tests knowledge but also has an element of strategy in relation to how quickly they should buzz.

The House Of Paisley, BBC One NI, April 3: From sectarian bigot who opposed civil rights for nationalists, to peace leader who befriended Martin McGuinness, it was quite a political journey for Ian Paisley. This three-part series looks at the life and politics of the Armagh man who died in 2014.

Naked Education, Channel 4, 8pm: Body issues seem to be more prevalent than ever among young people. In this series, Anna Richardson and her panel take a ‘body positive’ approach in the classroom, championing differences and diversity. Episode one discusses body hair.

Miriam O'Callaghan presents The Agreement.

The Agreement, RTÉ One, April 3-4: Two-part documentary running over consecutive nights to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Presented by Miriam O’Callaghan, it includes contributions from some of the major players involved in the negotiations that helped secure peace in the North.

Moonage Daydream, Netflix, April 5: Superb documentary on David Bowie that was in cinemas last year. Largely taken up with his glam-rock era, and the star’s Berlin years, director Brett Morgen (also behind Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck) has given it a stylistic twist that the film’s late subject would probably be proud of.

Freema Agyeman as Trish & Lily Allen as Mel in Dreamland.

Dreamland, Sky Atlantic, April 6: Sharon Horgan is one of the hottest talents in TV comedy at the moment, and is behind the scenes on this new show. Lily Allen stars as one of four sisters in a family in the coastal town of Margate.

Beef, Netflix, April 6: Perhaps the Oscar success of Everything Everywhere All at Once has whetted appetites for tales from the Asian-American experience. The cast of this comedy-drama includes Steven Yeun (Glenn in The Walking Dead) as one of two characters whose lives become intertwined after a roadrage incident.

Wild Isles, BBC One, April 9: If you felt a pang of pride at the Kerry deer in an earlier episode, David Attenborough and co will further swell your heart in the fifth and final episode of the series. Focusing on the oceans around Ireland and Britain, it includes a spectacular sequence involving basking sharks off our west coast.

Chimp Empire on Netflix.

Chimp Empire, Netflix, April 19: The co-director of the magnificent My Octopus Teacher is part of the team on this fascinating series following the largest chimpanzee society ever discovered. Filmed in the jungles of Uganda, we’ll see the changing hierarchies, family dynamics and vicious disputes.

Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney+, April 28: Basically, this is a live-action take on the classic animated film, Peter Pan, which was in turn adapted by JM Barrie’s novel.