Radio Highlights: An Taobh Tuathail spotlights new Irish music

Anja Murray's 'Nature File' segment celebrates April Fool’s Day with an exploration of camouflage, concealment, and trickery in Ireland’s native plants and animals.
This week's DJs hail from Mullagh National School in West Clare — if your junior music fan, or their class, would like to become DJs for a Day, email junior@rte.ie.
Máirín speaks to former ambassador, Dan Mulhall, and former prisoner, Jake Mac Siacais, about their memories of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.
The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Verdi's : glorious Shakespearean comedy featuring a brilliant ensemble cast in Robert Carsen’s celebrated staging.
Sean-nós singer, Síle Denvir joins Tristan Rosenstock to talk about new album .
Eight young traditional music groups compete in the final of the prestigious Siansa Gael Linn competition live from the National Concert Hall.
A carefully crafted mix of ambient sounds and field recordings that allows the listener to reset and escape the noise of everyday life.
Every day needs a little bit of calm and that’s what the Cosy Corner offers — soothing listening for kids and parents who need to relax after a busy morning.
Dan Hegarty chats with Dublin singer and songwriter, David Kitt, after the release of ninth album .
Writer Deirdre Kenihan, and actor, Bryan Murray, on , coming to Dublin's Peacock Theatre.
Cian Ó Cíobháin presides over homegrown music from Elephant, Elaine Malone, and David Kitt, plus tunes from Kosaya Gora, Eluvium, and Matt Elliott.
Interviews and tunes, celebrating the best in new Irish music.
Writer Max Porter, on his new book .
Series three continues with performances from producer/songwriter Vale and sean-nós singer Ceara Conway; plus industry tips and tricks from ' Aoife Woodlock.
Poet, Majella Kelly, joins the midweek arts magazine; theatre critic, Chris O'Rourke, on , coming to Bord Gáis Theatre in Dublin.
Ahead of their visit to Ireland for the ''Beyond The Pale' festival this June, Dan brings us highlights of UK duo Jockstrap’s set from Radio France's Paris Studio in January.
Good Friday ceremonies, live from Séipéal Ghobnatan in Cúil Aodha in West Cork.
Paul Herriott presents Bach's , recorded earlier in the day at the National Concert Hall in Dublin for a special performance this Good Friday.
Bhuaileann páiste fiosrach le seanfhear cois abhann, agus cloiseann sé scéal an Bhradáin Feasa... Ceol agus dearadh fuaime le Roslyn Steer, amhránaí Corcaíoch.