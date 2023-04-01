Radio Highlights: An Taobh Tuathail spotlights new Irish music

SATURDAY

Daybreak with Evonne Ferguson, LyricFM, 7am: Anja Murray's 'Nature File' segment celebrates April Fool’s Day with an exploration of camouflage, concealment, and trickery in Ireland’s native plants and animals.

DJ for a Day, RTÉ Jr, 4pm: This week's DJs hail from Mullagh National School in West Clare — if your junior music fan, or their class, would like to become DJs for a Day, email junior@rte.ie.

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhr,a R na G, 11am: Máirín speaks to former ambassador, Dan Mulhall, and former prisoner, Jake Mac Siacais, about their memories of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Opera Night, LyricFM, 7pm: The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Verdi's Falstaff: glorious Shakespearean comedy featuring a brilliant ensemble cast in Robert Carsen’s celebrated staging.

SUNDAY

An Cúinne Dána, R na G, 6.30pm: Sean-nós singer, Síle Denvir joins Tristan Rosenstock to talk about new album Anamnesis.

Siansa 2023, R na G, 7.30pm: Eight young traditional music groups compete in the final of the prestigious Siansa Gael Linn competition live from the National Concert Hall.

Ambient Orbit, LyricFM, 12am: A carefully crafted mix of ambient sounds and field recordings that allows the listener to reset and escape the noise of everyday life.

David Kitt: discusses new album 'Idiot Check' on The Alternative, Monday 11pm; 2FM. Picture: Margie Jean Lewis

MONDAY

The Cosy Corner, RTÉ Jr, 12.30pm: Every day needs a little bit of calm and that’s what the Cosy Corner offers — soothing listening for kids and parents who need to relax after a busy morning.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Dan Hegarty chats with Dublin singer and songwriter, David Kitt, after the release of ninth album Idiot Check.

TUESDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Deirdre Kenihan, and actor, Bryan Murray, on An Old Song Long Forgotten, coming to Dublin's Peacock Theatre.

An Taobh Tuathail, R na G, 10pm: Cian Ó Cíobháin presides over homegrown music from Elephant, Elaine Malone, and David Kitt, plus tunes from Kosaya Gora, Eluvium, and Matt Elliott.

WEDNESDAY

Fionnuala Moran, RTÉ Pulse, 2pm: Interviews and tunes, celebrating the best in new Irish music.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Max Porter, on his new book Shy.

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 8pm: Series three continues with performances from producer/songwriter Vale and sean-nós singer Ceara Conway; plus industry tips and tricks from Other Voices' Aoife Woodlock.

THURSDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Poet, Majella Kelly, joins the midweek arts magazine; theatre critic, Chris O'Rourke, on The Beekeeper of Aleppo, coming to Bord Gáis Theatre in Dublin.

The Alternative, 2FM, 11pm: Ahead of their visit to Ireland for the ''Beyond The Pale' festival this June, Dan brings us highlights of UK duo Jockstrap’s set from Radio France's Paris Studio in January.

FRIDAY

Searmanas na Páise, R na G, 3pm: Good Friday ceremonies, live from Séipéal Ghobnatan in Cúil Aodha in West Cork.

Lyric Live, LyricFM, 7pm: Paul Herriott presents Bach's St John Passion, recorded earlier in the day at the National Concert Hall in Dublin for a special performance this Good Friday.

An Phollóg Feasa, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Bhuaileann páiste fiosrach le seanfhear cois abhann, agus cloiseann sé scéal an Bhradáin Feasa... Ceol agus dearadh fuaime le Roslyn Steer, amhránaí Corcaíoch.