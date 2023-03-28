When the inaugural Cork Proms was staged at the Cork Opera House in 2019, it was a big success, bringing an entertaining blend of classical and popular music and musical theatre to an appreciative audience.

Originated by Opera House CEO Eibhlín Gleeson and overseen by the creative powerhouse Wayne Jordan, it promised to be an annual event, showcasing the work of the Opera House Concert Orchestra and a wealth of musical talent from Cork and beyond. Then the pandemic intervened.

Three years later, Jordan is back on board for the long-awaited second instalment of Cork Proms, which will feature a crowd-pleasing programme of Beethoven, Broadway, and The Beatles. After three years of waiting to get the show back on the road, the ‘C’ word features heavily in our conversation — in this case, thankfully, that word is celebration.

“The point of the Proms is about moments of celebration, bringing people together. Celebrating Beethoven and the passion of classical music; celebrating The Beatles, the extraordinary range of what they did and the way in which the artists featured will engage with that; and musical theatre is always such a celebration. The point of the Proms is to get people out and have a great time. It’s simple — we just hope audiences come and have a totally fabulous time, their ears will be bathed in gorgeous music,” says Jordan.

The Dublin native has had a long and fruitful relationship with the Opera House, previously helming The Wizard of Oz and ProdiJIG: The Revolution at the venue. His CV as a director is eclectic, featuring everything from Shadow of a Gunman to Sophocles to ThisIsPopBaby’s acclaimed production, Alice in Funderland. After our interview, he is off to help a friend do some prep work on a circus theatre project. He says he loves the variety and creative fluidity that his job allows.

“I get to do amazing things. I’ll be going in now to work with these two women who can hang upside down and put their toes in their eyes, and then another day, I will be working with people who can do extraordinary things with their emotions. I am very pleased I have been able to create a life like that for myself.”

When the pandemic struck, Jordan was based in Prague where he was doing a masters degree in experimental puppetry.

“I was between Prague and Ireland when it all kicked off. I was making a show in Ireland and then that got put off a day or two before it was premiering and all of my stuff was still in Prague. So I went back and got locked down there for a few months. It was extraordinary to be in a city that is so touristy normally, to be on Charles Bridge when it emptied. Then at the end of 2020, I was able to get back and see my mum. It looked like everything was going to open up again here in 2021 and then as soon as I got back it all shut down again.”

Jordan says his stint in Prague gave him a new lease of life personally and professionally and it is an experience which continues to influence his work.

“It was this Narnia of a life, it changed my DNA. I bring that to every situation. I was 36 when I went to Prague and at the time I thought I was so old but now, six years on, I’m like ‘ah Jaysus, I was a child’. I felt burnt out and over the hill but I feel younger now than when I went.”

Jordan says a lot of his work is now moving towards performance art but it is clear he still relishes the collaboration and camaraderie of ‘old school’ gigs like the Proms.

“I work with great people and it is really nice to be back in that community again. When I go to the Opera House to work on the Proms, I get to hear so much music and be with the orchestra and the artists in so many different ways. The incredible feat of having an orchestra that is continually working in the city is super exciting. Orchestras bring so much to a production — 80 people focusing on the same task? It’s gorgeous.”

Showcasing Cork’s musical talent is a central element of the Proms programme. Jordan loves the creative buzz of the city.

“I think Cork is a really interesting city because there is so much talent there and it is a fun place to be. Working with Eibhlín Gleeson, I love the energy she brings and the situations she creates. I always love going down to Cork, there is always a lot to see, and music just seems to be in the blood there.”

As for his own musical tastes, if he had one pick from the Proms programme in a desert island discs scenario, which would it be?

“Do I have to answer that?” he laughs. “That is very tough. I would probably pick the Beethoven, just because I think those two symphonies [Symphony No. 3 Eroica and Symphony No. 5 in C Minor] would be such rich company. Maybe it is just slightly more my taste as well. But they are all enduring. The musical theatre is very much your chatty bubbly friend, the Beethoven is the soulful one who weeps and writes poetry, then the Beatles is the cool and modern friend.”