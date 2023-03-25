Radio Highlights: Lyric Feature documents how Irish music travelled the world

Sa tsraith speisialta agallamh faoi Chomhaontú Aoine an Chéasta atá ag an gclár, beidh Máirín i mbun comhrá le Máirtín Ó Fainnín - iar-thaidhleoir leis an Roinn Gnóthaí Eachtracha a bhí ag obair leis an Rannóg Thuaidh theas.
Join Darinijoh Sanni to discover music from across the globe.
The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Norma by Bellini — soprano Sonya Yoncheva adds another major heroine to her impressive list of Met roles.
Songs Beyond Borders: Oskar Cox-Jensen tells the stories of five songs, from across three centuries, which have travelled into and out of Ireland, across Europe, and around the world.
Beidh leabhar na míosa ‘Imram agus scéalta eile’, le Róise Ní Bhaoill idir chamáin an tseachtain seo.
Journalist Chris Wasser previews Netflix’s grief-adjacent comedy ‘Unstable’.
Music from the heart of the classical repertoire, including one of the presenter’s Five of a Kind at midday — this week, pieces by Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla.
Radio 1’s digital sister service presents reairings of archival entries in the long-running series — mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland.
The launch of RTÉ’s annual short-story competition with judges Kathleen McMahon, Claire Kilroy and Ferdia MacAnna; journalist Dave Hanratty on Sky Atlantic series ‘Dreamland’.
‘Dearest Philistine’ by Lyndsey Lawlor flew under many people’s radars when it was released, reckons Dan Hegarty, who has an interview and tunes.
Sports-mad Vincent joins Céire to teach her a thing or two about the world of sport — helped by a Kerry GAA team, a young Scots girl and a familiar face who is off to the World Cup.
Dan Hegarty presents highlights of a 2013 Roundhouse, London set from US desert-rockers Queens of the Stone Age.
Beidh Máire-Bríd Ní Chualáin agus ag craoladh beo ó Choláiste Mhuire gan Smál i Luimneach — tá go leor daoine óga ó cheantair an iarthair ag freastal ar an gcoláiste seo, agus cloisfidh muid faoi saol na mic léinn sa chathair, agus mar atá ag éirí lena gcuid scolaíochta.
Writer/director Mark O’Rowe and actor Cathy Belton on Ibsen’s ‘Ghosts’ at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin, running Thursday April 13 to Monday May 15.
Live from the stage of the National Concert Hall as clarinettist Sebastian Manz joins the National Symphony Orchestra for a much-loved classic Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto.
Nuair a bhogann Neilí agus a mam ón gcathair go feirm Mhamó, ní mó ná sásta atá sí agus í sáinnithe faoin tuath. Ach an athróidh an scéal nuair a thagann “an t-arracht”, an beithíoch dearg, le linn na hoíche?