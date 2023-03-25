Radio Highlights: Lyric Feature documents how Irish music travelled the world

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra

R na G, 11am

Sa tsraith speisialta agallamh faoi Chomhaontú Aoine an Chéasta atá ag an gclár, beidh Máirín i mbun comhrá le Máirtín Ó Fainnín - iar-thaidhleoir leis an Roinn Gnóthaí Eachtracha a bhí ag obair leis an Rannóg Thuaidh theas.

Musical Chairs

RTÉ Jr, 12pm

Join Darinijoh Sanni to discover music from across the globe.

Opera Night

Lyric FM, 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Norma by Bellini — soprano Sonya Yoncheva adds another major heroine to her impressive list of Met roles.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Songs Beyond Borders: Oskar Cox-Jensen tells the stories of five songs, from across three centuries, which have travelled into and out of Ireland, across Europe, and around the world.

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 6.30pm

Beidh leabhar na míosa ‘Imram agus scéalta eile’, le Róise Ní Bhaoill idir chamáin an tseachtain seo.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Journalist Chris Wasser previews Netflix’s grief-adjacent comedy ‘Unstable’.

TUESDAY

Niall Carroll’s Classical Daytime

LyricFM, 10am

Music from the heart of the classical repertoire, including one of the presenter’s Five of a Kind at midday — this week, pieces by Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla.

Documentary on One

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, 11pm

Radio 1’s digital sister service presents reairings of archival entries in the long-running series — mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The launch of RTÉ’s annual short-story competition with judges Kathleen McMahon, Claire Kilroy and Ferdia MacAnna; journalist Dave Hanratty on Sky Atlantic series ‘Dreamland’.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

‘Dearest Philistine’ by Lyndsey Lawlor flew under many people’s radars when it was released, reckons Dan Hegarty, who has an interview and tunes.

THURSDAY

Kidcast

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Sports-mad Vincent joins Céire to teach her a thing or two about the world of sport — helped by a Kerry GAA team, a young Scots girl and a familiar face who is off to the World Cup.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty presents highlights of a 2013 Roundhouse, London set from US desert-rockers Queens of the Stone Age.

FRIDAY

Iris Aniar

R na G, 9.15am

Beidh Máire-Bríd Ní Chualáin agus ag craoladh beo ó Choláiste Mhuire gan Smál i Luimneach — tá go leor daoine óga ó cheantair an iarthair ag freastal ar an gcoláiste seo, agus cloisfidh muid faoi saol na mic léinn sa chathair, agus mar atá ag éirí lena gcuid scolaíochta.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer/director Mark O’Rowe and actor Cathy Belton on Ibsen’s ‘Ghosts’ at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin, running Thursday April 13 to Monday May 15.

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Live from the stage of the National Concert Hall as clarinettist Sebastian Manz joins the National Symphony Orchestra for a much-loved classic Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto.

An Beithíoch Dearg

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Nuair a bhogann Neilí agus a mam ón gcathair go feirm Mhamó, ní mó ná sásta atá sí agus í sáinnithe faoin tuath. Ach an athróidh an scéal nuair a thagann “an t-arracht”, an beithíoch dearg, le linn na hoíche?