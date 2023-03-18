Book Review: Harper does enough to keep the pages turning in crime novel Exiles 

Most debut authors can only dream of the success that Jane Harper had with her first book The Dry, which was released in 2016 and kick-started what became known as the ‘outback noir’ genre.

A tightly-plotted and tense thriller set in a rural Australian town crippled by drought, it deserved all the plaudits, selling more than a million copies worldwide.

Exiles by Jane Harper

A significant factor in the book’s appeal was its compelling and skilfully-drawn protagonist, Aaron Falk, a detective specialising in financial crime whose forensic talents are utilised when he returns to his hometown and ends up investigating a horrific murder/suicide involving his friend.

Readers in their droves fell for the cool and collected Falk who was perfectly embodied by the Australian actor Eric Bana in the 2020 screen version of The Dry. The film was also a hit and a planned adaptation of Harper’s second novel, Force of Nature, also featuring Falk and once again starring Bana, is in the pipeline.

Harper went on to write two standalone novels, the superb The Lost Man and The Survivors, and now we have Falk’s return in Exiles.

Its setting couldn’t be further removed from the harsh and parched landscape of The Dry and The Lost Man. Here, the dedicated Falk takes some rare time off the town of Maralee, located in the lush and fertile valleys of Australian wine country, for the christening of the son of his friend Greg Raco — the local sergeant in The Dry. But the mysterious disappearance of Kim Gillespie, the former partner of Greg’s brother Charlie, hangs over proceedings, and it isn’t long before Falk is digging deeper.

Jane Harper author Picture: Katsnap Photography

Much of the action centres on Charlie’s vineyard and Maralee’s annual festival, where Kim went missing a year before. It is suspected that she may have perished in the nearby reservoir — a fitting symbol for the murky plot in which Falk finds himself entangled. Harper was a journalist when she wrote The Dry and her well-honed storytelling skills are evident once again in Exiles.

She has an engaging and accessible style, setting the scene with her usual deftness and skill, drawing the reader in with her vivid descriptions and giving a palpable sense of place. However, the structure and pacing, which Harper normally excels at, is a little off in Exiles, resulting in a flatness and long lulls in terms of dramatic tension.

The boomeranging between the vineyard and the festival site also becomes repetitive and distracting after a while. Overall, however, Exiles sets a high standard relative to a lot of crime fiction and Harper does enough to keep the pages turning.

At the end, we get a chapter told from Kim’s perspective, which one could view as a ‘get out of jail free' card for Harper plot-wise. Ultimately, the revelation that leads to the resolution of the case is signposted to a certain extent but not glaringly obvious, and it is just about on the right side of believable. Concocting one twist that surprises but satisfies is no easy task, but Harper also keeps a parallel mystery running which results in two, for which she deserves kudos.

There is even the possibility that Falk may sacrifice work for love — although his fans will be hoping that he doesn’t live happily ever after. Like all the best and iconic detectives — Rebus, Reacher, Marple, etc — Falk’s appeal is that he is someone you’d love to have by your side in a tight spot. It would be a real shame if we never encountered him again.