Film review: Liam Neeson’s overall performance is a solid addition to the Marlowe canon

Marlowe as an older and slightly wiser PI — which, in theory, makes Liam Neeson an ideal piece of casting as the grubby knight errant.
Film review: Liam Neeson’s overall performance is a solid addition to the Marlowe canon

Liam Neeson as Philip Marlowe

Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 15:12
Declan Burke

★★★☆☆

Philip Marlowe is the most accomplished private eye in movie history, with Humphrey Bogart’s turn in The Big Sleep (1946), following on from his portrayal of Sam Spade in The Maltese Falcon (1941), setting the standard for every shamus who followed.

Marlowe (15A) is adapted from John Banville’s novel  The Black-Eyed Blonde, which portrayed Raymond Chandler’s hero as an older and slightly wiser PI — which, in theory, makes Liam Neeson an ideal piece of casting as the grubby knight errant.

Commissioned by Clare Cavendish (Diane Kruger) to discover the whereabouts of her lover, Nico Peterson (Francois Arnaud), the world-weary Marlowe creaks into action, only to discover that Nico has been bumped off some days previously. Not true, says Clare, who spotted Nico on the street only the day before, and soon Marlowe is up to his oxters in double-crosses, femmes fatales and ‘the old Sir Lancelot bullshit’ as he cris-crosses Los Angeles in search of truth and justice.

Adapted by William Monahan and Neil Jordan, with Jordan directing, Marlowe is too slowly paced to qualify as a thriller — but then, Jordan seems to be more interested in sketching a cinematic love letter to Old Hollywood glamour in general, and the character of Marlowe in particular.

Neeson isn’t quick enough with his comebacks to do justice to an admittedly wordy script but the atmosphere and tone capture the era superbly, and there’s a deliciously spiky turn from Jessica Lange, a noir veteran playing a movie star of Silent Era vintage.

It’s by no means a classic, but Neeson’s overall performance, in a mature role that allows him to refuse to bed blondes half his age, is a solid addition to the Marlowe canon.

(cinema release / Sky Cinema)

Read More

Film review: Champions is a feel-good flick that delivers in unexpected ways

More in this section

British Academy Film Awards 2023 - Nominees Party - London Alison Hammond announced as new co-host of The Great British Bake Off
Ryan Tubridy’s most memorable Late Late Show moments and stand-out interviews Ryan Tubridy’s most memorable Late Late Show moments and stand-out interviews
The Piano Room Bono: Pressure to look ‘macho’ stopped me from admitting love of Abba
<p>A new Coolio album is set to be released this year (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)</p>

Posthumous Coolio album set to be released

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd