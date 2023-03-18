Radio Highlights: Gael Linn at 70; Fight Like Apes' debut album at 15

SATURDAY

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Roghnaíonn DJ Freya Rose an ceol Gaelach is fearr léi le haghaidh Deireadh Seachtaine Fhéile Pádraig.

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Wagner's Lohengrin: a soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17years.

SUNDAY

Seán Rocks on Sunday

LyricFM, 1pm

Renowned fiddle player Martin Hayes is in studio with Seán as he discusses his musical inspirations, his long-time collaborator and friend Dennis Cahill, and his new album release with The Common Ground Ensemble.

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

The Bard of Armagh: looking at the life and times of Micil Ned Quinn, renowned throughout Ireland as a traditional singer, songwriter and storyteller.

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 6.30pm

Tristan Rosenstock talks to Gael Linn CEO Réamonn Ó Ciaráin about the organisation’s cultural endeavours ahead of their 70th anniversary celebrations.

An Stát Úr Nua

R na G, 7pm

The final programme in this state-centenary series explores Ireland’s role on the UN Security Council.

MONDAY

We Love Books

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

The winners of the We Love Books writing competition are finally here — 10 stories by 10 brilliant young writers.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Peter Murphy reviews The Art of Darkness: a History of Goth, a book by John Robb of UK post-punks The Membranes.

TUESDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty re-airs a recent Studio 8 session from Dublin outfit Really Good Time, ahead of the release of upcoming new material.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Actors Paul Mescal and Emily Watson talk to Sean Rocks about playing mother and son in their new film God's Creatures.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Chris Morash discusses his new book, Dublin: a Writer's City — a map of the imagination, dividing the city up into areas, and exploring the kind of literary richness that throws up.

Sessions from Oblivion

RTÉ 2XM, 8pm

Series three of the Irish music showcase continues — live performances from Sweet Lemondae and Myles O'Reilly, plus music-biz tips and tricks segment with the bauld Leagues O'Toole.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

A 60-minute documentary special on the 15th anniversary of Dublin synth oddballs Fight Like Apes' debut album, Fight Like Apes and the Mystery of the Golden Medallion.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

The artist formerly known as Smoothboi Ezra, Cork-based indie-pop singer and songwriter Ezra Williams, live from last year's Forbidden Fruit festival.

FRIDAY

Bladhaire

R na G, 3pm

A very special programme live from the offices of Irish-language organisation Gael Linn in Dublin, as part of its 70th birthday celebrations.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Live from the stage of the National Concert Hall as the National Symphony Orchestra brings us three compelling works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Ed Bennett.

An Cathair Mhór

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

D’fhág Caoimhe a baile chun a haisling a fhíorú sa chathair mhór. Ach nuair a bhíonn drochthaithí aici ar shráideanna na cathrach, athraíonn a meon agus déanann sí iarracht a bheith níos scanrúla chun í féin a chosaint.