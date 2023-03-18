Radio Highlights: Gael Linn at 70; Fight Like Apes' debut album at 15

Roghnaíonn DJ Freya Rose an ceol Gaelach is fearr léi le haghaidh Deireadh Seachtaine Fhéile Pádraig.
The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Wagner's: a soaring masterpiece makes its triumphant return to the Met stage after 17years.
Renowned fiddle player Martin Hayes is in studio with Seán as he discusses his musical inspirations, his long-time collaborator and friend Dennis Cahill, and his new album release with The Common Ground Ensemble.
The Bard of Armagh: looking at the life and times of Micil Ned Quinn, renowned throughout Ireland as a traditional singer, songwriter and storyteller.
Tristan Rosenstock talks to Gael Linn CEO Réamonn Ó Ciaráin about the organisation’s cultural endeavours ahead of their 70th anniversary celebrations.
The final programme in this state-centenary series explores Ireland’s role on the UN Security Council.
The winners of the We Love Books writing competition are finally here — 10 stories by 10 brilliant young writers.
Peter Murphy reviews, a book by John Robb of UK post-punks The Membranes.
Dan Hegarty re-airs a recent Studio 8 session from Dublin outfit Really Good Time, ahead of the release of upcoming new material.
Actors Paul Mescal and Emily Watson talk to Sean Rocks about playing mother and son in their new film.
Chris Morash discusses his new book,— a map of the imagination, dividing the city up into areas, and exploring the kind of literary richness that throws up.
Series three of the Irish music showcase continues — live performances from Sweet Lemondae and Myles O'Reilly, plus music-biz tips and tricks segment with the bauld Leagues O'Toole.
A 60-minute documentary special on the 15th anniversary of Dublin synth oddballs Fight Like Apes' debut album,.
The artist formerly known as Smoothboi Ezra, Cork-based indie-pop singer and songwriter Ezra Williams, live from last year's Forbidden Fruit festival.
A very special programme live from the offices of Irish-language organisation Gael Linn in Dublin, as part of its 70th birthday celebrations.
Live from the stage of the National Concert Hall as the National Symphony Orchestra brings us three compelling works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, and Ed Bennett.
D’fhág Caoimhe a baile chun a haisling a fhíorú sa chathair mhór. Ach nuair a bhíonn drochthaithí aici ar shráideanna na cathrach, athraíonn a meon agus déanann sí iarracht a bheith níos scanrúla chun í féin a chosaint.