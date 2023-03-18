When women kill: looking into the psychology of female violence and murder

Here is how we view women. Woman are lovely, kind, caring, nurturing ladies and mummies, apart from the mad evil ones like Myra Hindley or Rose West or Aileen Wuornos, who are monsters and barely human. This is the dominant perspective even in 2023, which is a bit like Queen Victoria’s attitude to lesbians – we don’t quite believe that violent women exist. That women can be murderers, attackers, sex offenders, paedophiles or abusers.

And while only 5% of the prison population is female, with an even tinier percentage in for violent crime, the truth is that female violence does happen. A lot of it happens underground, in the private domestic arena. We prefer not to think about it.

Few people have delved into female violence like Anna Motz. The New York born, Oxford-based forensic psychotherapist has spent the past thirty years working with violent women in prisons and in the community; she’s the one who writes the reports and evaluations that judges read. She has been the therapist – within the framework of the legal system – to child killers, paedophiles, arsonists, stalkers, neglecters and abusers. All female.

The biased stereotype that women are incapable of violence, particularly sexual violence, unless under male coercion, is one which Motz has seen first hand in both the medical and legal professions: “Opportunities for rehabilitation are lost when violent and abusive women are regarded as evil villains and treated as criminals beyond help; while the chance to protect future victims is missed… because they [women] fit no one’s image of what a murderer or child abuser should look like.” She adds, “Our state of ignorance and denial about female violence is one that does harm to both its perpetrators and its victims.”

Motz has just published A Love That Kills: Stories of Forensic Psychology & Female Violence, where she tells the stories of ten women who have been under her therapeutic care. It’s a shocking read – the crimes are shocking, but so too are the histories of these women, which led them to commit violent crime. Shocking, tragic, and – here’s the even more shocking bit – understandable. Motz slowly, gently, carefully encourages the women to open up, and to tell her how they reached a place where killing their children or partner seemed like the only option left to them, such was the depth of their disturbance.

In writing such a measured, thoughtful book, she invites the reader into places we could normally never access; our knowledge of female violence tends to begin and end with screaming tabloid headlines. She delves into the human being underneath those headlines. And while some of her patients recover, others, whose denial remains impenetrable, do not. We also encounter the bias of the legal system.

EXTRAORDINARY BIAS

We meet two women for whom Motz did risk assessments about returning their at-risk children to their care. Saffire loves her kids, but her love is flawed – she has harmed them in anger, and neglected them; neighbours became worried. With help and support, she worked hard to retain custody, with Motz recommending she remain their primary carer.

Jackie, however, the mother of an eleven-month baby, is deemed by Motz to be unsafe. Jackie remains in thrall to violent Leon, and the baby has been hurt. After many sessions with Jackie, Motz recommends the baby be taken into care; the judge shows extraordinary bias by asking, “Miss Motz, have you never heard of a woman loving a man?” and “Miss Motz, do you have children?”, before returning the baby to what Motz deems a dangerous environment. The judge cannot imagine a mother harming her child, or allowing her child to be harmed by her partner. “I found that deeply shocking,” Motz tells me via Zoom.

“It revealed so much about the judge’s prejudices. It was a distorted romantic idea of this woman swept away by her partner, and that I was too naïve and silly to understand true passion. It was as if the judge couldn’t see what was in plain sight. It’s so hard to think of women, particularly mothers, as risky and dangerous, not maternal – whatever that means.” She adds, “We do not acknowledge the full extent of maternal violence against children because it is counter-cultural.”

Anna Motz. Pic: David Fisher

Another story reveals unconscious class bias, when white-collar Grace harms her child repeatedly via Fabricated or Induced Illness (formerly known as Munchausen’s Syndrome by Proxy), as she equates medical care with love. Grace, articulate and middle class, is given the benefit of the doubt. (She is rehabilitated through therapeutic support and care; it ends well). “There is a layer of protection around the middle classes – more eloquent letter writing skills, more capable of accessing services,” says Motz. “Yet one of the most sadistic fathers I ever met was a doctor.”

Despite working directly with violent criminals, Motz tells me how she thinks that “There can be evil actions, but I have never met an evil person.” Yet the actions of some – like Amber the paedophile, who sexually abused her own child and the children of others – left Motz confronting the limitations of therapy. Amber, damaged beyond reason, remained unreachable; she was unable to admit what she had done. I wonder how Motz dealt with that. “As a therapist and a mother, sex offenders can be quite shocking, particularly when women deny what they’ve done,” she says.

“And so the [therapeutic] countertransference of feelings I would have about someone can be hard to get around. But once their denial starts to slip and you start to learn about people’s stories, it can be possible to feel empathy and compassion and understanding. Women are more likely to be violent against partners, children, those whom they know, whereas male violence happens more in the public realm.” One quarter of those who sexually abuse children are female. “Violence doesn’t come from nowhere – it comes from deep disturbance,” says Motz. “It’s never random or gratuitous, but always has a deep root which is not always easy to uncover, but needs careful deconstruction and analysis around what led to the act.”

BETRAYAL OF TRUST

In therapy, she describes how “The women I see often have had high rates of trauma, disruption of care, and betrayal of trust by those who were meant to care for them. So the therapist has to be very gentle, patient, interested but non-intrusive and non-judgemental, and reliable – always meeting at the same time and same place every week – so that the woman gradually learns to trust. She may then be able to reflect on herself, which can be an incredibly powerful process.”

This reflection does not always end well, however. Tania, in a state of abuse-induced paranoid psychosis, believed she and her two young daughters were being targeted by a paedophile gang; in order to protect her children from this imaginary fate, she thought the only safe option was to kill them both, and herself. She killed one child, but the other survived.

Initially in therapy with Motz in a secure medical unit, Tania was distraught not that one child was ‘safe’ (dead), but that the other was still ‘in danger’ (alive). After years of psychotherapy and anti-psychotic medication, Tania’s psychosis abated. When she realised what she had done, she was unable to process it, and took her own life.

Some of the other outcomes of the ten women are less tragic. Amid their rage sparks glimmers of hope. Therapy, says Motz, can offer violent women the first secure relationship they have ever experienced, which can then provide a springboard to forming secure relationships with others. Therapy can also be an act of acceptance for those who have known nothing but rejection since childhood. I ask Motz how she manages to detach from a day’s work, when her job involves being in a small space absorbing other people’s horror all day long. How does she transition from work to home and family life?

“There are times when it feels, as one of my colleagues put it, that the floodgates of hell have opened,” she says. “You can’t look away. You see a vulnerable child, and the full horror of what is happening to an innocent victim, as well as understanding what is driving the perpetrator.

“It can be distressing – it can impact on the bonds between therapists and their own infants, and if that happens, it’s time to step back and take a break. Luckily I get to write about my work, which helps. I also exercise – running and swimming – and get out in nature, and see friends.”

She pauses. “If I wasn’t being impacted by my work, I’d be worried.”

A Love That Kills is published by Orion