St Patrick's Day: 10 music events to check out in Cork over the weekend

Kerri Chandler – All Night Long

Cyprus Avenue, doors 9pm Friday, 17 March

US house legend Kerri Chandler is at Cyprus Avenue for Paddy’s Day. Nicknamed the Stevie Wonder of House Music, Chandler is known for marathon sets lasting for six hours or more. The Cork show is expected to be quite the night with DJing and a real jam session compiled into an immersive 3D experience.

The New Jersey native has a long association with Cork dating back to the 1990s when his style was a huge hit in Sir Henry’s and he has continued to return to the city. The DJ and producer once said that Cork holds a special place in his heart and so, this gig is sure to be a good one.

Tickets are €25. See eventbrite.ie/e/kerri-chandler-all-night-long

The Céilí Allstars

Coughlan’s, Douglas Street, 6pm, Friday 17 March

If traditional Irish music is more your thing for Paddy’s day, Coughlan’s is sure to hit the spot. Formed from a group of friends who have been playing the session trail in Cork city since the late nineties, The Céilí Allstars promise to bring an exciting night of traditional Irish music. The band’s style includes shades of Sliabh Luachra as well as folk and country.

The Céilí Allstars have played a number of gigs and top venues and festivals over the years including a residency at De Barra's in Clonakilty. Plus — this event is free.

The Kilfenora Céilí Band

Cork Opera House, 8pm, Saturday, March 18

The Kilfenora Céilí band

Meanwhile, the Kilfenora Céilí Band will take to the stage at the Cork Opera House. Presented by TEG MJR Eire, the Guinness world record-holding band will present an unmissable show that promises to be lively with the spirited sound they are known for.

With over 110 years of experience under their belt, the Kilfenora Céilí Band has performed all around the world. The Cork Opera House gig will see the band joined by dancers Matthew and Michael Gardiner who have over 350 million views on social media as well as fellow dancer Sinead Neylon and singer Edel Vaughan.

Tickers range between €34 and €37 at corkoperahouse.ie

Traditional Music at Crawford Art Gallery

Crawford Art Gallery, 3pm-5pm, Friday, March 17

If you’re out and about in the city on Paddy’s Day, why not pop into Crawford Art Gallery for your trad fix?

Located on Emmet Place in Cork city, the gallery will host a free afternoon of traditional Irish music performances.

Check out crawfordartgallery.ie

De Barra's Folk Club

De Barra's, Pearse Street, Clonakilty, 3pm-6pm, Friday, 17 March

De Barra's, Clonakilty

St Patrick’s Day at De Barra's has been a highlight in Clonakilty for the past 40 years.

This year, the St Patrick’s Day Traditional Irish Session will kick off on Paddy’s Day from 3pm until 6pm and will include the De Barra's Trad hardcore and a number of special guests for a celebration of all things trad, including jigs, reels, songs and plenty of craic, of course.

For more information, check out debarra.ie

The Lee Sessions

Clancy's, Marlborough St, Franciscan Well Brew Pub, North Mall, The White Horse, Ballincollig, The Corner House, Coburg Street, Sin É, Coburg Street, An Spailpín Fánach, South Main Street, Jj Walsh’s, Oliver Plunkett Street and The Long Valley, Winthrop St

Cork’s traditional Irish music trail will make its way across the city stopping at a number of pubs for some trad sessions on St Patrick’s Day.

Kicking off at 2.30pm at the Franciscan Well Brew Pub and finishing at Sin É at 9pm, there is ample opportunity to see a trad session in action.

For times and locations, see www.theleesessions.com

Ceol Coolroe

Dwyers, Washington St, Saturday, March 18 @1pm

This music duo showcases the best of Cork's traditional Irish music and are sure to deliver plenty of 'ceol agus craic'. The free event kicks off at 1pm at the Washington St venue.

Little Known's St Patrick’s Day at Freds

Fred Zeppelins, 8 Parliament Street Cork city, Friday, March 17 @8pm

Fred Zeppelins

Cork band Little Known will play Fred Zeppelins on Paddy’s night alongside a support act that is yet to be announced. With tickets costing just €7, you can check out their alternative Indie Rock sound from 8pm.

Tickets available at www.eventbrite.ie

Tom, Fiacha and Alan On the Road Again

Sea Church, Ballycotton, doors 8pm, Sunday, 18 March

On The Road Again promises to be a fun evening of songs and stories with Fiachna Ó Braonáin of Hothouse Flowers, Tom Dunne of Something Happens (and Irish Examiner writer) as well as multi-instrumentalist Alan Connor.

Tom Dunne, Fiachna Ó Braonáin, & Alan Connor

This weekend’s show follows the trio’s first sellout event.

While their bands were from different worlds, Tom Dunne and Fiachna Ó Braonáin have always had a love for performing and songwriting. The night promises to be packed with plenty of music and songs.

Tickets €35, see seachurch.ie

St Patrick’s Weekend Boat Party

Cork Harbour, March 17 and 18

There are two boat parties coming to Cork Harbour this weekend. Presented by Good Rooms, the first party on March 17 will see DJ Donal Dinneen on the decks. The Irish radio presenter and filmmaker is known for his ‘end of the night’ performances at Body and Soul and will play a mix of dance music while on board the boat. Departing at 5pm, the boat, called the Spirit of Doolin, will make its way around the stunning Cork Harbour.

On March 18, Shane Johnson will take over on the decks. Johnson is one half of house DJ duo, Fish Go Deep.