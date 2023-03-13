Oscars 2023: Our favourite Irish moments, from Jenny the donkey to Paul Mescal's mam

The Irish may not have fared as well as we'd hoped when it comes to taking home golden gongs - but the 95th Academy Awards were still a night to be proud of for us Irish.

Northern Irish comedy-drama An Irish Goodbye won the Oscar for best live action short film, with a birthday sing-song for actor James Martin ensuring their winning moment will go down in the Oscar's history books. And Irish animator Richard Baneham made sure to include his cúpla focal in his speech when he took home the award for best visual effects for his work on blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water.

And while the human cast of The Banshees of Inisherin didn't make it to the Academy Award's stage - Jenny the donkey did.

And there was also plenty of sweet moments off stage. Here's our round-up of our favourite Irish moments from the night.

The Academy Award show audience singing happy birthday to James Martin

James Martin, who plays Lorcan in An Irish Goodbye and celebrates his birthday on March 12, told the Irish Examiner earlier this week, winning an Oscar would be "the icing on the cake" for his 31st birthday.

Well, he got that and more, as the birthday boy celebrated with the Academy Award show audience breaking out into 'happy birthday' at director Tom Berkeley's direction.

An unexpected moment of wholesomeness at the #Oscars: The entire audience singing 'Happy Birthday' to James Martin from 'An Irish Goodbye' moments after the film won an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film pic.twitter.com/m3gKt7XStS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2023

Speaking backstage in the winners’ room, he told PA that he had wanted to create an “extra special moment” for Martin, who he described as "the beating heart" of the film.

"This was always the second most important thing of the day,” he said, referencing the actor's birthday.

“We just wanted to make sure he had an extra special moment so it was amazing to have everyone singing for him at the Dolby Theatre – how ridiculous!”

Jenny the donkey's appearance - and Colin Farrell's reaction

Throughout award season, there have been many jokes about The Banshees of Inisherin's donkey, Jenny, being "robbed" - but she was centre stage at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night.

At least, another donkey bearing her name was...

Host Jimmy Kimmel was joined on stage at the ceremony by "one of the stars" of Ireland's most successful film of 2022, who he said was also a "certified emotional support donkey”.

"At least that’s what we told the airline to get her on the plane from Ireland," he joked.

“So if you’re feeling upset or if you win or you’re anxious or you maybe just love mules, feel free to come up and give her a hug.”

The camera zoned in on the donkey's "friend" Colin Farrell watching on in the audience, who couldn't hide his delight.

Jenny from ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ made her #Oscars debut! pic.twitter.com/sR8Sb4A82x — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023

As Kimmell pointed out Farrell, the actor blew a kiss in Jenny's direction, while Brendan Gleeson gave a wave to the stage.

Jenny the donkey was actually played by two donkeys in real life — Jenny and Rosie, who are currently residing away from the spotlight, according to their trainer Megan Hines.

Paul Mescal's mam stealing hearts on the red carpet

It's fair to say the whole country has fallen for Paul Mescal's mam in the last few weeks.

The Aftersun actor's mum Dearbhla has been all over our screens, from stepping out in Gucci at the Bafta's, to cheering her son on at the Late Late Show last month.

The Kildare mother-of-three and garda has been a breath of fresh air during radio interviews and on her Instagram account as she delights in all of her children's successes - but she truly won us over with a very sweet moment on the Oscar's red carpet last night.

In an interview with Variety, Dearbhla was asked what her reaction is when her son told her he wanted to be an actor.

"I trusted him," she said. "He knew what he wanted to do... let's go with it."

Paul Mescal's mom knew he would be nominated at the #Oscars one day "in her imagination." https://t.co/ESbPYqrmQc pic.twitter.com/tXr8m9BMLc — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

The interviewer then asked if she knew he'd end up here, at the Oscars.

"I did my imaginating," she said, "and that's what happened."

Paul, you're lucky to have her (we think he knows it, too).

Richard Baneham's second Oscar - and cúpla focal

Irish has been having its moment during this year's award season, between An Cailín Ciúin's nomination in the best international film category and Paul Mescal's interview with TG4 at the Bafta's.

Tallaght man Richard Baneham kept the love for the máthairtheanga going on stage at the Oscars on Sunday night during his acceptance speech with a few words as Gaeilge.

No wins for The Quiet Girl or The Banshees of Inisherin, alas, but we did get to hear Oscar-winner Richard Baneham say 'Go raibh míle maith agat to James Cameron', which was broadcast to millions of people worldwide.



So that's something. pic.twitter.com/IhCcDMdPjE — This Day in Irish History (@ThisDayIrish) March 13, 2023

“Go raibh míle maith agat," the 49-year-old said, thanking Avatar: The Way of Water director and producer James Cameron.

"We accept these awards on behalf of a very large crew. The effects stand on the shoulders of our actors, their performances are everything.”

It is the second Oscar for Mr Baneham who studied in Ballyfermot College of Further Education - he also won the best visual effects gong at the 82nd Academy Awards for his role on the first Avatar.