Dancing with the Stars recap: Kevin McGahern loses out on a place in next week's final 

Suzanne Jackson, Carl Mullan, Brooke Scullion and Damian McGinty are all through to the final 
Kevin Mc Gahern with his Dance Partner Laura Nolan during Dancing With The Stars Series 6 . Pic : Kyran O’Brien/kobpix No Fee for Repro for duration of Show Jan 2023 to March 2023 .Fee apply after Broadcast of Show

Sun, 12 Mar, 2023 - 20:30
Nicole Glennon

Comedian Kevin McGahern has fallen at the final hurdle, just missing out on a place in the Dancing with the Stars final.

The Cavan man went out with a dance he’s been waiting to do all season – the Charlestown.

“Lifts, kicks, and swivels... baby your technicality was so beautiful,” judge Arthur Gourounlian commented earlier in the night, while judge Brian Redmond had called it “a knockout”. He had also scored 27 points, his highest score so far in the competition.

“I’m delighted to go out on a dance that I feel we danced well," he said. 

Suzanne Jackson with dance partner Michael Danilczuk. Picture: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix 
The comedian had faced Suzanne Jackson in the dreaded dance-off, who impressed with her Red Riding Hood inspired tango. Her dance had scored her two tens earlier that night, with an overall score of 29.

Glee star Damian McGinty also had a very successful semi-final, as he danced the daunting rumba with pro-partner Kaylee Vincent.

Glee Star Damian McGinty with dance partner Kylee Vincent. Picture: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix
"The attention to detail, the simplicity, delivered by power and masculinity sort of wrapped in softness...it's exactly what we want to see,” judge Brian commented.

Head judge Loraine Barry said it was “a stunning” dance for the actor, complimenting him on how he “lead” and “guided” his professional partner throughout. He achieved two tens for his rumba, scoring 29 points.

Singer Brooke Scullion with dance partner Robert Rowinski. Picture: Kyran O’Brien/kobpix
After finding herself in the dance-off last week, Brooke Scullion felt the pressure to impress with her Cha Cha Cha tonight. Judge Loraine said her Cinderella-inspired dance showed off her “vibrant energy”.

“You must have worked extremely hard this week,” she said, commending both Brooke and her dance partner Robert Rowiński.“When I look at you, I see such an evenly matched couple”.

Judge Brian said if the singer didn’t get to the final, he’d walk down the Dancing with the Stars studio staircase next week in a pair of glass slippers... She achieved a perfect score of 30.

Broadcaster Carl Mullan with dance partner Emily Barker. Picture: Kyran O’Brien/kobpixw
After scoring his first 10 last week, Carl Mullan was eager to impress with his quickstep. Judge Loraine said the dance is notoriously fast and difficult, "but when you show it like that, where you're having fun and you are smiling all the way through, that's show time, that is show business and that's what you did tonight”.

“You weren't light, you were agile, you were skipping and hopping, and I loved the swing section,” she added. The broadcaster scored 26, the lowest individual score on the night.

Sunday night's semi-final also saw the dancers take on the marathon – which saw all six couples take to the floor at the same time, and be knocked out by the judges one by one, with the winning couple getting an extra 5 points, the runner-up, 4 points etc. Brooke Scullion came top of the class, with Kevin McGahern in last place. This shook up the leader board slightly, with the final leader board showing Brooke in first place with 35 points, Damian in second with 33, followed by Suzanne on 31, Carl on 29 and Kevin on 28.

  • Dancing with the Stars airs Sundays on RTÉ One at 6.30pm

Dancing with the Stars recap: Kevin McGahern loses out on a place in next week's final 

