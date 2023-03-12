Book review: Margaret Atwood displays a beguiling strangeness in Old Babes in the Wood

THESE fascinating, perplexing and frustrating stories have an elusive quality. This is an extraordinary collection, but also undeniably a difficult one. Clarity is not Atwood’s goal, she is invariably drawn to ambiguity and irony. The stories are unconventional and eccentric, mostly surprising, sometimes mystifying. Atwood likes tangents and asides and is extremely frugal when it comes to disclosing sought-after information. The reader is expected to work hard, to pay very close attention, to make connections, to extrapolate and intuit.

The indeterminacy, the inconclusiveness, the suggestiveness of the short story format is absolutely ideal for this writer. This is hugely sophisticated writing — poised, wise, subtle and thoughtful. Its idiosyncrasy will attract many. However, if you want clarity, resolution, adherence to logic, you will probably be disappointed. This collection requires concentration, thought, a willingness to make a leap of faith, a suspension of disbelief.

The atmosphere reminds me of Roald Dahl’s Tales of the Unexpected series — a plausible alternative title for this collection. Eccentricity is rife, and the stories have a beguiling strangeness. Atwood shares Dahl’s habit of moving in unexpected directions. She favours mannered, ironic conversations which are slow to reveal the truth. There are clues, but they are never straightforward.

There are deep emotions here, submerged under the deadpan tone, the sometimes disconcerting matter-of-factness. The author is way more interested in posing questions than answering them. When answers do emerge they are indirect, often opaque, rarely definitive. The subject matter can be weighty, even sombre. Fundamentally this is a book about old age which probes loneliness, estrangement, bereavement and grief. The way Atwood explores these is challenging, inventive — and unexpected.

‘The Scorched Men’ is one of many stories that appears to be aimless, but is in reality careful and artful. The men in this story are caustic, cynical, and sceptical. Like many in these pages they are obsessed with the past. While the writing is not exactly nostalgic, there is some wistfulness here. The past is a magnet for these characters, a time when they were more vital, more central. Eventful even chaotic lives are beautifully described with typical Atwood circumspection and care. A puzzling piece. It is oddly memorable. Cryptic and a little absurd, it captures a difficult to define mood superbly.

‘My Evil Mother’ is another highlight. Gloriously enigmatic, it wallows in its strangeness. The mother is one of the great characters of this collection. She is undeniably manipulative, even Machiavellian, but ultimately her ‘evil’ seems more eccentricity, possibly even insanity. This is a mannered yet pleasingly sinister tale of great poise and finesse. Like several of the seemingly tentative stories here, it has a heft, an emotional weight that is not completely explicable yet still lingers in the memory.

Thankfully there is no shortage of cynicism here. ‘Bad Teeth’ is another brilliantly acerbic reflection on the past. This is classic Atwood — that elegance, that appealing slyness. She allows herself a little sentimentality here. For once conflict ends in genuine forgiveness. Atwood has managed to be heartwarming in her peculiar way without losing the cynicism.

‘Airborne: A Symposium’ features a collection of elderly female academics, and is shot through with a similar defiance. Though disappointed that “it’s not 1972 anymore” and reluctant to discuss “the D word” they are still vital, arguably heroic.

Perhaps the most affecting story in the collection is ‘A Dusty Lunch’. This is a substantial tale that probes death in a considered, solemn way. A kind of fragile understanding between the living and the dead is found here. There’s a quiet unobtrusive nostalgia, even tenderness here. In her typically oblique way, Atwood meditates on the persistence of war, it’s refusal to depart from people’s lives.

These artful stories are unusual then, evocative and compelling but rarely straightforward. They have their own rhythms, and a tone that can puzzle at times. Atwood has described the collection as a “mixed bag”. Admittedly a few of the stories are more admirable than enjoyable. Occasionally you do yearn for an old-fashioned explanation, maybe some simple gesture of resolution. Mostly though, you are grateful for the subtlety, the quiet power, and the originality of this gifted writer.